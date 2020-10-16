The Criterion Collection will be heralding in 2021 with a mix of new and old. First up, Bing Liu’s stellar documentary Minding the Gap will be joining the collection, as will another documentary, Martin Scorsese’s playful Rolling Thunder Revue. Also arriving is a three-film Luis Buñuel box set focusing on his late career, featuring The Discreet Charm of the Bourgeoisie, The Phantom of Liberty, and That Obscure Object of Desire. Larisa Shepitko’s final, harrowing feature The Ascent will also be getting a release.

Check out the cover art and special features below, and see more on Criterion’s website.

New high-definition digital master, approved by director Bing Liu, with 5.1 surround DTS-HD Master Audio soundtrack on the Blu-ray

New audio commentary featuring Liu and documentary subjects Keire Johnson and Zack Mulligan

New follow-up conversation between Liu and documentary subject Nina Bowgren

New programs featuring interviews with professional skateboarder Tony Hawk and with Liu, Minding the Gap executive producer Gordon Quinn, and producer Diane Quon

Four outtake scenes with introductions by Liu

Nước (2010), a short film by Liu about two Vietnamese immigrants growing up American

Trailer

New English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

PLUS: An essay by critic Jay Caspian Kang

New 4K digital transfer, approved by director Martin Scorsese, with 5.1 surround DTS-HD Master Audio soundtrack on the Blu-ray

New interviews with Scorsese, editor David Tedeschi, and writer Larry “Ratso” Sloman

Restored footage of never-before-seen Rolling Thunder Revue performances of “Tonight I’ll Be Staying Here with You” and “Romance in Durango,” and of a never-before-seen cut of “Tangled Up in Blue”

Trailer

English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

PLUS: An essay by novelist Dana Spiotta and writing from the Rolling Thunder Revue tour by author Sam Shepard and poets Allen Ginsberg and Anne Waldman

New high-definition digital restorations of all three films, with uncompressed monaural soundtracks

The Castaway of Providence Street, a 1971 homage to Luis Buñuel made by his longtime friends and fellow filmmakers Arturo Ripstein and Rafael Castanedo

Speaking of Buñuel, a documentary from 2000 on Buñuel’s life and work

Once Upon a Time: “The Discreet Charm of the Bourgeoisie,” a 2011 television program about the making of the film

Interviews from 2000 with screenwriter Jean-Claude Carrière on The Phantom of Liberty and That Obscure Object of Desire

Archival interviews on all three films featuring Carrière; actors Stéphane Audran, Muni, Michel Piccoli, and Fernando Rey; and other key collaborators

Documentary from 1985 about producer Serge Silberman, who worked with Buñuel on five of his final seven films

Analysis of The Phantom of Liberty from 2017 by film scholar Peter William Evans

Lady Doubles, a 2017 documentary featuring actors Carole Bouquet and Ángela Molina, who share the role of Conchita in That Obscure Object of Desire

Portrait of an Impatient Filmmaker, Luis Buñuel, a 2012 short documentary featuring director of photography Edmond Richard and assistant director Pierre Lary

Excerpts from Jacques de Baroncelli’s 1929 silent film La femme et le pantin, an adaptation of Pierre Louÿs’s 1898 novel of the same name, on which That Obscure Object of Desire is also based

Alternate English-dubbed soundtrack for That Obscure Object of Desire

Trailers

New English subtitle translations

PLUS: Essays by critic Adrian Martin and novelist and critic Gary Indiana, along with interviews with Buñuel by critics José de la Colina and Tomás Pérez Turrent