Is there a better work at the intersection of filmmaking, cinephilia, and their attendant madnesses? However evident its genius, Peeping Tom has awaited a proper upgrade––its Criterion is long out-of-print, Blu-rays are region-locked for the U.S., and whatever copy’s streaming is a bit of an eyesore. But 63 years after effectively killing Michael Powell’s career it’s just debuted a 4K restoration at the London Film Festival, will start playing U.K. theaters on October 27, and get a UHD release on January 29––one hopes with equal treatment stateside.

There’s now a trailer that’s impressive in clarity if not, perhaps, a bit concerning for its jaundice––an all-too-common issue in modern restorations. The legitimacy of concerns notwithstanding, it’s also quite possible this has a bit more fidelity to the original image on a big screen, uncompressed.

Find the trailer below: