Opening four years ago in the Lower East Side of Manhattan, Metrograph has been a bastion for cinephiles. Since the pandemic hit in mid-March, causing all movie theaters in the city and beyond to shut down and rethink their plans, this specific theater had been relatively quiet in what lies on the road ahead. Well, it turns out they were planning something quite exciting.

Metrograph has now launched Metrograph Digital, premiering this Friday, July 24. Available nationwide, it’s a membership-based program for $5 a month or $50 annually, with previous NYC-based members already included at no cost. The first initiative is Metrograph Live Screenings, “a celebration of communal movie watching” which features a specific time where films will screen digitally, and also include intros, pre-show material, and Q&As. These presentations will be available on a live stream player, watchable on any computer and mobile device, and connectable to TVs. If you miss the initial broadcast, the recording will be available on demand for a limited time.

Now, getting to the films, the eclectic lineup kicks off this Friday with one of Claire Denis’s most underseen (and perhaps finest) films, L’Intrus. The rest of the calendar through early September includes work by Éric Rohmer, St. Clair Bourne, Ulrike Ottinger, Alain Resnais, Djibril Diop Mambéty, Satoshi Kon, James Gray, Laurie Anderson, and Manfred Kirchheimer, and more.

“What’s most exciting to me about Metrograph digital expansion is that it means a larger audience can see more of the films we feel so passionately about, while continually broadening our offerings,” said Jake Perlin, Artistic Director of Metrograph. “The foundational principle of the Metrograph theater is the pleasure of sharing cinephilia and a view that there are always new filmmakers and ideas to discover from around the world, and with Metrograph Live Screenings, that is now possible online, in addition to our theater.”



“Programming the Metrograph theater for four years has been an unbelievably rewarding challenge,” said Aliza Ma, Head of Programming. “Metrograph Live Screenings will reflect everything we’ve put into this project, with dynamic films and series featuring legendary and up-and-coming filmmakers. The heart and soul of our curatorial voice can be found here, in tightly focused programs changing weekly.”

Check out their initial lineup below and see membership options here.

Opens Friday, July 24 – 8:00pm EST

Claire Denis’s L’Intrus (2004) – digital exclusive (A Metrograph Pictures release)

with Bruce Baillie’s All My Life (1966)

Through July 27

Opens Monday, July 27 – 8:00pm EST

St. Clair Bourne’s Paul Robeson: Here I Stand (1999)

Guest introduction by organizer and cultural historian Kazembe Balagun, Project Manager for Rosa Luxembourg Shiftung New York City

Through July 29

Opens Wednesday, July 29 – 8:00pm EST

Manfred Kirchheimer’s Bridge High (1975) and Stations of the Elevated (1981)

Guest introduction by Kirchheimer

Through July 31

Opens Friday, July 31 – 8:00pm EST

Nan Goldin’s Sirens (2019) – digital premiere

with Vivienne Dick’s Liberty’s Booty (1980) and Beauty Becomes the Beast (1979)

Guest introduction by Goldin

Through August 2

Throughout July/August

New Digital Restorations from Canyon Cinema

Opens Sunday, August 2 – 8:00pm EST

Nan Goldin Presents Michael Roemer’s Nothing But a Man (1964)

Guest introduction by Goldin

Through August 5

Opens Monday, August 3 – 8:00pm EST

Michael Roemer’s Nothing But a Man (1964)

Guest introduction by programmer Melissa Lyde

Through August 5

Opens Tuesday, August 4 – 8:00pm EST

Kevin Rafferty and James Ridgeway’s Feed (1992)

Through August 7

Opens Wednesday, August 5 – 8:00pm EST

Damani Baker and Alex Vlack’s Still Bill (2009)

Guest introduction by filmmakers Damani Baker and Alex Vlack, and producer/editor Jon Fine

Through August 7

Opens Friday, August 7 – 8:00pm EST

Satoshi Kon Retrospective begins

Opens Monday, August 17 – 8:00pm EST

Jenna Bliss’s The People’s Detox (2018)

Guest introduction by Bliss

Through August 19

Opens Wednesday, August 19 – 8:00pm – EST

James Gray’s Two Lovers (2008)

Guest introduction by Gray

Through August 21

Opens Friday, August 21 – 8:00pm EST

Judy Irving’s Dark Circle (1982) (A First Run Features release)

Guest introduction by Irving

Through August 27

Opens Saturday, August 22 – 8:00pm EST

Alain Resnais’s Je t’aime, Je t’aime (1968)

Through August 24

Opens Monday, August 24 – 8:00pm EST

New restoration: Mayday (1970) – Courtesy of the Yale Film Archive

Guest introduction by writer and researcher Yasmina Price

Through August 26

Opens Wednesday, August 26 – 8:00pm EST

Laurie Anderson’s Home of the Brave (1986)

Through August 28

Opens Friday, August 28 – 8:00pm

Ulrike Ottinger Retrospective – Ticket of No Return (1979)

Series continues through September

Opens Sunday, August 30 – 8:00pm

Djibril Diop Mambéty’s Le Franc (1994) and The Little Girl Who Sold The Sun (1999)

New restorations and digital premieres (Metrograph Pictures releases)

Through September 4

Opens Tuesday, September 1 – 8:00pm

Djibril Diop Mambéty’s Hyenas (1992) – new restoration (A Metrograph Pictures release)

Guest introduction by Boukary Sawadogo, Ph.D., Assistant Professor of Cinema Studies, City College of NY (CUNY)

Through September 4

Opens Friday, September 4 – 8:00pm

Éric Rohmer x 3 – Boyfriends and Girlfriends (1987) (A Metrograph Pictures release)

Guest introduction by filmmaker Noah Baumbach – new restoration and digital premiere

Series continues through September with The Aviator’s Wife (1981) and 4 Adventures of Reinette and Mirabelle (1987) in new digital restorations.