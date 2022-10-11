The birth of The Strokes, LCD Soundsystem, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Interpol, The Moldy Peaches, The Rapture, TV On The Radio, Liars, and more bands integral to the 2000s NYC indie music scene gets captured in the new documentary Meet Me in the Bathroom. Adapted from Lizzy Goodman’s book by directors Dylan Southern and Will Lovelace, the archival documentary will open on November 4th at the IFC Center in New York and the Los Feliz Theatre in Los Angeles, then have one-night-only nationwide screenings on November 8, followed by a Showtime streaming premiere on November 25. Ahead of that release, the first trailer and poster have arrived.

David Katz said in his review, “Meet Me in the Bathroom, adapted from Lizzy Goodman’s well-received oral history published in 2017, reckons with this somewhat but still seems designed as a nostalgia piece, a reminder, and maybe a reintroduction to a current generation of music fans where guitar-based sounds have been pushed to the sidelines. Like Asif Kapadia’s Amy, Lovelace and Southern favor a present-tense archival mode free of talking heads to distract from lost youth. It proceeds in a doggedly linear chronology, starting as the Strokes and Moldy Peaches strapped on their beat-up axes in ‘99, helping vanquish Fred Durst and pop-punk from MTV and the music monthlies. “

See the trailer below and read our interview with the directors here.

Meet Me in the Bathroom opens on opens November 4th at the IFC Center in New York and the Los Feliz Theatre in Los Angeles, then has one-night-only nationwide screenings on November 8, followed by a Showtime streaming premiere on November 25.