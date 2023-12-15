As various critics groups and awards bodies dole out their top films of the year, it can be hard to parse which ones are actually worth paying attention to. Following our top 50 films of 2023, one such list has arrived today with Film Comment’s annual end-of-year survey. Revealed at a special live talk last night, Todd Haynes’s May December, Kelly Reichardt’s Showing Up, and Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon grabbed the top three spots, while Eduardo Williams’s The Human Surge 3, Lisandro Alonso’s Eureka, and Víctor Erice’s Close Your Eyes topped the best undistributed films.

“It speaks to the ongoing vitality of cinema as an art form, as well as the discernment of our critics in the year of ‘Barbenheimer,’ that this year’s top films represent some of the most boundary-pushing, complex movies of recent times—three new classics from contemporary masters,” said Krute.

“It’s invigorating to see so many independent films that boldly deny the conventions of narrative and nonfiction cinema—including Cyril Schäublin’s Unrest, Joana Pimenta and Adirley Queirós’s Dry Ground Burning, and Alain Gomis’s Rewind & Play—land in the Top 20, not to mention the wonderfully inventive gems in our undistributed list,” said Girish. “It’s reassuring for the future of not only cinema, but also criticism to see these titles emerge as the consensus picks of more than 100 critics!”

Film Comment’s Top 20 Films Released in 2023

May December Todd Haynes, U.S. Showing Up Kelly Reichardt, U.S. Killers of the Flower Moon Martin Scorsese, U.S. Fallen Leaves Aki Kaurismäki, Finland Pacifiction Albert Serra, France/Spain/Germany/Portugal Anatomy of a Fall Justine Triet, France Afire Christian Petzold, Germany The Zone of Interest Jonathan Glazer, U.K./U.S./Poland Unrest Cyril Schäublin, Switzerland Our Body Claire Simon, France Dry Ground Burning Joana Pimenta and Adirley Queirós, Brazil Passages Ira Sachs, France Trenque Lauquen Laura Citarella, Argentina Orlando, My Political Biography Paul B. Preciado, France De Humani Corporis Fabrica Véréna Paravel and Lucien Castaing-Taylor, France/Switzerland/U.S. Menus-Plaisirs – Les Troisgros Frederick Wiseman, France/U.S. Youth (Spring) Wang Bing, France/Luxembourg/Netherlands Asteroid City Wes Anderson, U.S. Rewind & Play Alain Gomis, France/Germany The Boy and the Heron Hayao Miyazaki, Japan

Film Comment’s Top 10 Undistributed Films of 2023

The Human Surge 3 Eduardo Williams, Argentina/Portugal/Netherlands/Taiwan/Brazil/Hong Kong/Sri Lanka/Peru Eureka Lisandro Alonso, Argentina/France/Portugal Close Your Eyes Víctor Erice, Spain ALLENSWORTH James Benning, U.S. Gush Fox Maxy, U.S. Nowhere Near Miko Revereza, U.S./Philippines The Plough Philippe Garrel, France La práctica Martín Rejtman, Argentina/Chile/Germany/Portugal About Thirty Martín Shanly, Argentina Samsara Lois Patiño, Spain

Explore more here and listen to Girish, Krute, Bilge Ebiri, and Amy Taubin count down the top 10 below.