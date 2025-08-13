Six years since Uncut Gems, Josh and Benny Safdie have forged separate paths—both are set to release major new films from A24 this fall. After Benny Safdie’s The Smashing Machine will hit theaters on October 3, A24 will debut Josh Safdie’s Marty Supreme in theaters on Christmas. Ahead of the release, the first trailer has now dropped.

With a cast including Timothée Chalamet, Gwyneth Paltrow, Tyler Okonma, Odessa A’zion, Penn Jillette, Kevin O’Leary, Abel Ferrara (!), Fran Drescher, Sandra Bernhard, Spenser Granese, and Philippe Petit, the film follows ping pong legend Marty Reisman, a hustler who’d regularly win off bets. His astonishing career spanned 22 major titles between 1946 and 2002, five bronze medals at the World Table Tennis Championships, and the distinction of being “the oldest player to win an open national competition in a racket sport.”

“He wanted to be like a real [professional] ping pong player when he started shooting,” cinematographer Darius Khondji said earlier this year. “[He] is going to be very different than the Timothée Chalamet you’ve seen so far. I don’t think people are going to recognize him at all.” He added, “The movie is about everything but ping pong.”

See the trailer below.