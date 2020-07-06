Best known around these parts for his roles in Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World, Cloud Atlas, and Dunkirk, James D’Arcy has also appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Homeland, Broadchurch, and more. The actor will now be stepping behind the camera for his first directorial effort, Made in Italy.

Starring Liam Neeson, the drama tells the story of a father who must return to Italy with his son in order to sell a house that belonged to his late wife. While there, Neeson’s character deals with a colorful variety of characters which include Lindsay Duncan as a tough realtor. Meanwhile, his son falls into a budding romance with a local chef. For an actor who has enjoyed a renaissance in action filmmaking these last few years, it looks like Neeson is charting a bit of a different path with this drama and Ordinary Love from earlier this year.

Set for a release this August, see the trailer and poster below.

James D’Arcy’s directorial debut, Made In Italy, is a heart-warming father son story set in glorious Tuscany about bohemian London artist Robert (Liam Neeson), who returns to Italy with his estranged son Jack (Micheál Richardson) to make a quick sale of the house they inherited from his late wife. Neither expects to find the once beautiful villa in such a state of disrepair…Renovations go badly, with father and son soon finding themselves at odds. Robert’s comical lack of DIY experience leads him to seek help from some colourful locals including the no nonsense Kate (Lindsay Duncan), an ex-pat making her living selling villas who quickly captures his attention. For Jack, the state of the house seems to mirror his search for memories of happier times with his mother. He soon falls for Natalia (Valeria Bilello), a vivacious young Italian chef, who restores both body and soul with delights from her local trattoria – until the pair find their developing relationship in jeopardy from Natalia’s jealous and threatening ex-husband. As Robert and Jack painstakingly restore the villa to its previous glory, they also start to mend their relationship. The future may now look quite different and surprise them both.



Made In Italy opens on August 7.