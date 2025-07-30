Living up to its title, Rachael Abigail Holder’s Love, Brooklyn is a lovely romance that finds André Holland navigating modern relationships. Also starring Nicole Beharie, DeWanda Wise, Roy Wood Jr., Cassandra Freeman, and Cadence Reese, the Sundance premiere was picked up by Greenwich Entertainment. Ahead of a release at NYC’s Angelika beginning August 29, followed by a nationwide release on September 5, the first trailer has now arrived.

Here’s the synopsis: “A writer (André Holland, Moonlight) navigates complicated relationships with his ex, an art gallery owner (Nicole Beharie, The Morning Show), and his current lover, a newly-single mother (DeWanda Wise, She’s Gotta Have It), with the support of his best friend (Roy Wood Jr., The Daily Show). A modern romance set against the rapidly changing landscape of Brooklyn, New York. A Sundance premiere.”

Jake Kring-Schreifels said in his Sundance review, “You can feel the warm breeze filtering through Love, Brooklyn, a gentle, dream-like summer movie that often teeters on the edge of reality. Rachael Abigail Holder’s debut feature, written by Paul Zimmerman, doesn’t necessarily drift in and out of abstract fantasy, but her vision of this rapidly evolving borough sometimes looks like it belongs to an alternate dimension. The night streets, the parks, and the bars are all practically empty. The Fort Greene and Bed-Stuy neighborhoods look pristine, uncluttered, undefined. And everyone involved in this triangular romantic drama has a vague vocation that allows them an altogether luxurious lifestyle. Everything is a little too good to be true.”

See the trailer and poster below.