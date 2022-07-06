Returning for its milestone 75th edition, Locarno Film Festival has now unveiled its full lineup. Taking place from August 3 through 13th, the selection includes Helena Wittmann’s Human Flowers of Flesh, Jean-Paul Civeyrac’s Une femme de notre temps, Aleksandr Sokurov’s Fairytale, Patricia Mazuy’s Bowling Saturne, Abbas Fahdel’s Tales of the Purple House, Ana Vaz’s It Is Night In America, Leon Prudovsky’s My Neighbor Adolf, a massive Douglas Sirk retrospective, and much more.
“The selection of films that we have put together, after watching and appraising over 3,000 titles (of every length and format), is intended to be the mark of a time and of a cinema in motion,” Artistic Director Giona A. Nazzaro said. “A historic time that is moving in multiple directions simultaneously, and a cinema that is probing the issues facing the world, and how to live in it re- sponsibly, sustainably. The image is a witness and a declaration of solidarity. Even when it stings, when it burns.”
Check out the lineup below.
Piazza Grande
ALLES ÜBER MARTIN SUTER. AUSSER DIE WAHRHEIT. by André Schäfer Switzerland/Germany – 2022
ANNIE COLÈRE by Blandine Lenoir France – 2022
BULLET TRAIN by David Leitch USA – 2022
COMPARTIMENT TUEURS by Costa-Gavras France – 1965
DELTA by Michele Vannucci Italy – 2022
HOME OF THE BRAVE by Laurie Anderson USA – 1986
IMITATION OF LIFE by Douglas Sirk USA – 1958
LAST DANCE by Delphine Lehericey Switzerland/Belgium – 2022
MEDUSA DELUXE by Thomas Hardiman United Kingdom – 2022
MY NEIGHBOR ADOLF by Leon Prudovsky Israel/Poland/Colombia – 2022
PARADISE HIGHWAY by Anna Gutto USA/Germany/Switzerland – 2022
PIANO PIANO by Nicola Prosatore Italy – 2022
PRINTED RAINBOW by Gitanjali Rao India – 2006
SEMRET by Caterina Mona Switzerland – 2022
UNE FEMME DE NOTRE TEMPS by Jean Paul Civeyrac France – 2022
VOUS N’AUREZ PAS MA HAINE by Kilian Riedhof Germany/France/Belgium – 2022
WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING by Olivia Newman USA – 2022
Concorso internazionale
ARIYIPPU (Declaration) by Mahesh Narayanan India – 2022
BALIQLARA XÜTBƏ (Sermon to the Fish) by Hilal Baydarov Azerbaijan/Mexico/Switzerland/United Kingdom – 2022
BOWLING SATURNE by Patricia Mazuy France/Belgium – 2022
DE NOCHE LOS GATOS SON PARDOS by Valentin Merz Switzerland – 2022
GIGI LA LEGGE by Alessandro Comodin Italy/France/Belgium – 2022
HIKAYAT ELBEIT ELORJOWANI (Tales of the Purple House) by Abbas Fahdel Lebanon/Iraq/France – 2022
HUMAN FLOWERS OF FLESH by Helena Wittmann Germany/France – 2022
IL PATAFFIO by Francesco Lagi 23 Italy/Belgium – 2022
MATTER OUT OF PLACE by Nikolaus Geyrhalter Austria – 2022
NAÇÃO VALENTE (Tommy Guns) by Carlos Conceição Portugal/France/Angola – 2022
PIAFFE by Ann Oren Germany – 2022
REGRA 34 (Rule 34) by Julia Murat Brazil/France – 2022
SERVIAM – ICH WILL DIENEN by Ruth Mader Austria – 2022
SKAZKA (Fairytale) by Aleksandr Sokurov Belgium/Russia – 2022
STELLA EST AMOUREUSE by Sylvie Verheyde France – 2022
STONE TURTLE by Ming Jin Woo Malaysia – 2022
TENGO SUEÑOS ELÉCTRICOS by Valentina Maurel Belgium/France/Costa Rica – 2022
Concorso Cineasti del presente
A PERFECT DAY FOR CARIBOU by Jeff Rutherford USA – 2022
ARNON PEN NAKRIAN TUAYANG (Arnold Is a Model Student) by Sorayos Prapapan Thailand/Singapore/France/Netherlands/Philippines – 2022
ASTRAKAN by David Depesseville France – 2022
BEFORE I CHANGE MY MIND by Trevor Anderson Canada – 2022
DEN SISTE VÅREN (Sister, What Grows Where Land Is Sick?) by Franciska Eliassen Norway – 2022
É NOITE NA AMÉRICA (It Is Night in America) by Ana Vaz Italy/France/Brazil – 2022
FRAGMENTS FROM HEAVEN by Adnane Baraka Morocco/France – 2022
LOVE DOG by Bianca Lucas Poland/Mexico/USA – 2022
MATADERO by Santiago Fillol 25 Argentina/Spain/France – 2022
NOSSA SENHORA DA LOJA DO CHINÊS (Our Lady of the Chinese Shop) by Ery Claver Angola – 2022
PETITES by Julie Lerat-Gersant France – 2022
PETROL by Alena Lodkina Australia – 2022
SIGURNO MJESTO (Safe Place) by Juraj Lerotić Croatia – 2022
SVETLONOC (Nightsiren) by Tereza Nvotová Slovakia/Czech Republic – 2022
YAK TAM KATIA? (How Is Katia?) by Christina Tynkevych Ukraine – 2022
Pardi di domani
Pardi di domani: Concorso internazionale
AIRHOSTESS-737 by Thanasis Neofotistos – Greece – 2022
AT LITTLE WHEELIE THREE DAYS AGO by Andrew Stephen Lee – USA – 2022
BUURMAN ABDI (Neighbour Abdi) by Douwe Dijkstra – Netherlands – 2022
CASTELLS by Blanca Camell Galí – France/Spain – 2022
DANCING COLORS by M Reza Fahriyansyah – Indonesia – 2022
DARON, DARON COLBERT by Kevin Steen – USA – 2022
FACCIA DI CUSCINO by Saverio Cappiello – Italy – 2022
HARDLY WORKING by Total Refusal – Austria – 2022
L’ENFANT AU DIAMANT by Pierre Edouard Dumora – France – 2022
L’OMBRE DES PAPILLONS by Sofia El Khyari – France/Portugal/Qatar/Morocco – 2022
LAKE OF FIRE by NEOZOON – Germany – 2022
LOPTE (Balls) by Gorana Jovanović – Serbia/Slovenia – 2022
LUNA QUE SE QUIEBRA SOBRE LA TINIEBLA DE MI SOLEDAD by Lucila Mariani – Argentina – 2022
MADAR TAMAME ROOZ DOA MIKHANAD (Mother Prays All Day Long) by Hoda Taheri – Germany – 2022 MINI-MINI-POKKE NO OKINA NIWA DE (In the Big Yard Inside the Teeny-Weeny Pocket) by YUKI Yoko – Japan – 2022 MISALIGNED by Marta Magnuska – Poland/Latvia – 2022
MONEY AND HAPPINESS by Ana Nedeljkovic, Nikola Majdak Jr. – Serbia/Slovenia/Slovakia – 2022
MULIKA by Maisha Maene – Democratic Republic of Congo – 2022
SOBERANE (Sovereign) by Wara – Cuba – 2022
TIGER STABS TIGER by SHEN Jie – China – 2022
Pardi di domani: Concorso nazionale
BRANDON ROI by Romain Jaccoud – Switzerland – 2022
DER MOLCHKONGRESS by Matthias Sahli, Immanuel Esser – Switzerland – 2022 EURIDICE, EURIDICE by Lora Mure-Ravaud – Switzerland/France – 2022 FAIRPLAY by Zoel Aeschbacher – Switzerland/France – 2022
HEART FRUIT by Kim Allamand – Switzerland – 2022
HEARTBEAT by Michèle Flury – Switzerland – 2022
I’M THE ONLY ONE I WANNA SEE by Lucia Martinez Garcia – Switzerland – 2022 LES DIEUX DU SUPERMARCHÉ by Alberto Gonzalez Morales – Switzerland – 2022 LIMITES by Simon de Diesbach – Switzerland – 2022
SERAFINA by Noa Epars, Anna Simonetti – Switzerland – 2022
Pardi di domani: Concorso Corti d’autore
ASTERIÓN by Francesco Montagner – Czech Republic/Slovakia – 2022
AU CRÉPUSCULE by Miryam Charles – Canada – 2022
BIG BANG by Carlos Segundo – France/Brazil – 2022
CHANT POUR LA VILLE ENFOUIE by Nicolas Klotz, Elisabeth Perceval – France – 2022
IL FAUT REGARDER LE FEU OU BRÛLER DEDANS by Caroline Poggi, Jonathan Vinel – France – 2022 PARADISO, XXXI, 108 by Kamal Aljafari – Palestine/Germany – 2022
POITIERS by Jérôme Reybaud – France – 2022
RIEN NE SERA PLUS COMME AVANT by Elina Löwensohn – France – 2022
SONGY SEANS (Last Screening) by Darezhan Omirbaev – Kyrgyzstan/Kazakhstan – 2022
TAKO SE JE KONČALO POLETJE (That’s How the Summer Ended) by Matjaž Ivanišin – Slovenia/Hungary/Italy – 2022
Pardi di domani: Special Event
LET’S MAKE SOMETHING! by Younes Ben Slimane, Caterina Biasiucci, Matilde Casari, Ben Donateo, María Silvia Esteve, Antonio Valerio Frascella, Reto Gelshorn, Maria Giménez Cavallo, Agnese Làposi, Davide Palella, Moona Pennanen, Daniel Soares – Switzerland – 2022
Fuori concorso
CANDY LAND by John Swab USA – 2022
ERICA JONG – BREAKING THE WALL by Kaspar Kasics Switzerland – 2022
LA DÉRIVE DES CONTINENTS (AU SUD) by Lionel Baier Switzerland/France – 2022
LOLA by Andrew Legge Ireland/United Kingdom – 2022
NUIT OBSCURE – FEUILLETS SAUVAGES (LES BRÛLANTS, LES OBSTINÉS) by Sylvain George France/Switzerland – 2022
OBJECTOS DE LUZ (Love Lights) by Acácio de Almeida, Marie Carré Portugal – 2022
ONDE FICA ESTA RUA? OU SEM ANTES NEM DEPOIS (Where Is This Street? or With No Before or After) by João Pedro Rodrigues, João Rui Guerra da Mata Portugal/France – 2022
PRISMA (Episode 1 and 2) by Ludovico Bessegato Italy – 2022
PROLOGOS by Mantas Kvedaravičius Lithuania/Greece – 2021
W by Anna Eriksson Finland – 2022
Histoire(s) du cinéma
Histoire(s) du Cinéma: Opening Film
Pre-opening screening of the Locarno Film Festival with live music performed by the Orchestra del- la Svizzera italiana. Music by Carl Davis. Music commissioned by Thames Television for Channel 4. Performed by arrangement with Faber Music, London on behalf of Carl Davis.
BROKEN BLOSSOMS by D. W. Griffith – USA – 1919
Pardo d’onore Manor to Kelly Reichardt
MEEK’S CUTOFF by Kelly Reichardt – USA – 2010
NIGHT MOVES by Kelly Reichardt – USA – 2013
Premio Raimondo Rezzonico to Jason Blum
GET OUT by Jordan Peele – USA – 2017
SPLIT by M. Night Shyamalan – USA – 2016
Vision Award Ticinomoda to Laurie Anderson
HEART OF A DOG by Laurie Anderson – USA/France – 2015
HOME OF THE BRAVE by Laurie Anderson – USA – 1986 (Piazza Grande Second Screening)
Pardo alla carriera Ascona-Locarno to Costa-Gavras
COMPARTIMENT TUEURS by Costa-Gavras – France – 1965 (Piazza Grande Second Screening)
UN HOMME DE TROP by Costa-Gavras – France/Italy – 1967
Lifetime Achievement Award to Matt Dillon
CITY OF GHOSTS by Matt Dillon – USA – 2002
DRUGSTORE COWBOY by Gus Van Sant – USA – 1989
Cinéma suisse redécouvert
DIE LETZTEN HEIMPOSAMENTER by Yves Yersin, Eduard Winiger – Switzerland – 1973
THE WRITTEN FACE by Daniel Schmid – Switzerland/Japan – 1995
Histoire(s) du cinéma – Heritage Online
NOS VIES PRIVÉES by Denis Côté – Canada – 2007
O DIA DO DESESPERO by Manoel de Oliveira – Portugal/France – 1992
Histoire(s) du cinéma
LAS MUJERES PANTERAS by René Cardona – Mexico – 1967
TEMPO D’AMARSI by Elio Ruffo – Italy – 1955
Retrospective: Douglas Sirk
ZWEI WINDHUNDE by Detlef Sierck – Germany – 1934
3 X EHE (DREIMAL EHE) by Detlef Sierck – Germany – 1934
DER EINGEBILDETE KRANKE by Detlef Sierck – Germany – 1934
APRIL, APRIL! by Detlef Sierck – Germany – 1935
DAS MÄDCHEN VOM MOORHOF by Detlef Sierck – Germany – 1935
STÜTZEN DER GESELLSCHAFT by Detlef Sierck – Germany – 1935
SCHLUSSAKKORD by Detlef Sierck – Germany – 1936
DAS HOFKONZERT by Detlef Sierck – Germany – 1936
ZU NEUEN UFERN by Detlef Sierck – Germany – 1937
LA HABANERA by Detlef Sierck – Germany – 1937
DREIKLANG by Hans Hinrich – Germany – 1938
ACCORD FINAL by I.R. Bay (Ignacy Rosencranz), Supervised by: Detlef Sierck (uncredited) – France/Switzerland – 1939 BOEFJE by Detlef Sierck – Netherlands – 1939
HITLER’S MADMAN by Douglas Sirk – USA – 1942
SUMMER STORM by Douglas Sirk – USA – 1944
A SCANDAL IN PARIS by Douglas Sirk – USA – 1945
LURED/PERSONAL COLUMN by Douglas Sirk – USA – 1946
SLEEP, MY LOVE by Douglas Sirk – USA – 1947
SLIGHTLY FRENCH by Douglas Sirk – USA – 1948
SHOCKPROOF by Douglas Sirk – USA – 1948
THE FIRST LEGION by Douglas Sirk – USA – 1950
MYSTERY SUBMARINE by Douglas Sirk – USA – 1950
THUNDER ON THE HILL by Douglas Sirk – USA – 1951
THE LADY PAYS OFF by Douglas Sirk – USA – 1951
HAS ANYBODY SEEN MY GAL by Douglas Sirk – USA – 1952
NO ROOM FOR THE GROOM by Douglas Sirk – USA – 1952
MEET ME AT THE FAIR by Douglas Sirk – USA – 1953
TAKE ME TO TOWN by Douglas Sirk – USA – 1953
ALL I DESIRE by Douglas Sirk – USA – 1953
TAZA, SON OF COCHISE by Douglas Sirk – USA – 1953
MAGNIFICENT OBSESSION by Douglas Sirk – USA – 1953
SIGN OF THE PAGAN by Douglas Sirk – USA – 1954
CAPTAIN LIGHTFOOT by Douglas Sirk – USA – 1954
ALL THAT HEAVEN ALLOWS by Douglas Sirk – USA – 1955
THERE’S ALWAYS TOMORROW by Douglas Sirk – USA – 1955
WRITTEN ON THE WIND by Douglas Sirk – USA – 1956
BATTLE HYMN by Douglas Sirk – USA – 1956
INTERLUDE by Douglas Sirk – USA – 1956
THE TARNISHED ANGELS by Douglas Sirk – USA – 1957
A TIME TO LOVE AND A TIME TO DIE by Douglas Sirk – USA – 1957
IMITATION OF LIFE by Douglas Sirk – USA – 1958 (Piazza Grande Second Screening)
SPRICH ZU MIR WIE DER REGEN by Douglas Sirk – Federal Republic of Germany (FRG) – 1975
SILVESTERNACHT – EIN DIALOG by Douglas Sirk – Federal Republic of Germany (FRG) – 1977
BOURBON STREET BLUES by Douglas Sirk – Federal Republic of Germany (FRG) – 1978
Homages
ANGST ESSEN SEELE AUF by Rainer Werner Fassbinder – Germany – 1974
MIRAGE DE LA VIE : PORTRAIT DE DOUGLAS SIRK by Daniel Schmid – Switzerland – 1983
FAR FROM HEAVEN by Todd Haynes – USA/France – 2002
THE VANITY TABLES OF DOUGLAS SIRK by Mark Rappaport – USA/France – 2014
Open Doors: Screenings
90 MINUTOS by Aeden O’Connor Agurcia – Honduras – 2020
AYITI MON AMOUR by Guetty Felin – Haiti/USA – 2016
LA OPCIÓN CERO by Marcel Beltrán – Brazil/Cuba/Colombia – 2020
MEDEA by Alexandra Latishev Salazar – Costa Rica/Chile – 2017
RIGHT NEAR THE BEACH by Gibrey Allen – USA/Jamaica – 2020
ROZA by Andres Rodríguez – Guatemala/Mexico – 2022
TODOS LOS PECES by Brenda Vanegas – El Salvador – 2022
UNA PELÍCULA SOBRE PAREJAS by Natalia Cabral, Oriol Estrada – Dominican Republic – 2021
Open Doors: Shorts
AGWE by Samuel Frantz Suffren – Haiti – 2021
BLACK DOLL by Akley Olton – Saint Vincent and the Grenadines – 2018
HOJAS DE K. by Gloria Carrión – Nicaragua/Costa Rica – 2022
LIREMU BARANA (Soul of the Sea) by Elvis Caj Cojoc – Guatemala/Norway – 2019 NEGRA SOY by Laura Bermúdez – Honduras – 2018
OUT OF MANY by Rebecca Williams – Jamaica – 2020
SCARS OF OUR MOTHERS’ DREAMS by Meschida Philip – Grenada – 2017 TECHOS ROTOS by Yanillys Pérez – Dominican Republic – 2014
TUNDRA by José Luis Aparicio Ferrera – Cuba – 2021
UMBRA by Daniela Muñoz Barroso – Cuba – 2021
Locarno Kids Screenings
Locarno Kids Award to Gitanjali Rao
I DON’T WANNA DANCE by Flynn Von Kleist – Netherlands – 2021
FRECCIA AZZURRA by Enzo D’Alò – Italy/Switzerland/Luxembourg – 1996
LE BALLON ROUGE by Albert Lamorisse – France – 1956
LETO KADA SAM NAUČILA DA LETIM (How I Learned to Fly) by Radivoje Andrić – Serbia/Croatia/Bulgaria/Slovakia – 2022
OMAR & PINCETTE by Julien Sulser – Switzerland – 2022
PRINCESSE DRAGON by Jean-Jacques Denis, Anthony Roux – France – 2021
SIHJA – KAPINAA ILMASSA (Sihja, The Rebel Fairy) by Marja Pyykkö – Finland/Netherlands/Norway – 2021
YUKU ET LA FLEUR D’HIMALAYA by Arnaud Demuynck, Rémi Durin – Belgium/France/Switzerland – 2022
Panorama Suisse
ACTION by Benoît Monney – Switzerland – 2022 43 ALA KACHUU – TAKE AND RUN by Maria Brendle – Switzerland – 2020
DANS LA NATURE by Marcel Barelli – Switzerland – 2021
DRII WINTER by Michael Koch – Switzerland/Germany – 2022
HUGO IN ARGENTINA by Stefano Knuchel – Switzerland – 2021
L’ART DU SILENCE by Maurizius Staerkle Drux – Switzerland/Germany – 2022
L’ÎLOT by Tizian Büchi – Switzerland – 2022
LOVE WILL COME LATER by Julia Furer – Switzerland – 2021
LOVING HIGHSMITH by Eva Vitija – Switzerland/Germany – 2022
OLGA by Elie Grappe – Switzerland/France – 2021
SAUNA by Anna Lena Spring, Lara Perren – Switzerland – 2021
ÜBER WASSER by Jela Hasler – Switzerland – 2021
UND MORGEN SEID IHR TOT by Michael Steiner – Switzerland/Germany – 2021
YOUTH TOPIA by Dennis Stormer – Switzerland/Germany – 2021
Semaine de la critique – 32th Edition
RUTHLESS TIMES – SONGS OF CARE – Susanna Helke – international premiere Finland, 2022
THE VISITORS – Veronika Lišková – world premiere Czech Republic, 2022
THE DNA OF DIGNITY – Jan Baumgartner – world premiere Switzerland, 2022
THE HAMLET SYNDROME – Elwira Niewiera, Piotr Rosolowski – international premiere Poland, Germany, 2022
LAST STOP BEFORE CHOCOLATE MOUNTAIN – Susanna della Sala – world premiere Italy, 2022
FLEDGLINGS – Lidia Duda – international premiere Poland, 2022
THE RIVER IS NOT A BORDER – Alassane Diago – world premiere France, Senegal, Germany, 2022