Returning for its milestone 75th edition, Locarno Film Festival has now unveiled its full lineup. Taking place from August 3 through 13th, the selection includes Helena Wittmann’s Human Flowers of Flesh, Jean-Paul Civeyrac’s Une femme de notre temps, Aleksandr Sokurov’s Fairytale, Patricia Mazuy’s Bowling Saturne, Abbas Fahdel’s Tales of the Purple House, Ana Vaz’s It Is Night In America, Leon Prudovsky’s My Neighbor Adolf, a massive Douglas Sirk retrospective, and much more.

“The selection of films that we have put together, after watching and appraising over 3,000 titles (of every length and format), is intended to be the mark of a time and of a cinema in motion,” Artistic Director Giona A. Nazzaro said. “A historic time that is moving in multiple directions simultaneously, and a cinema that is probing the issues facing the world, and how to live in it re- sponsibly, sustainably. The image is a witness and a declaration of solidarity. Even when it stings, when it burns.”

Check out the lineup below.

Piazza Grande

ALLES ÜBER MARTIN SUTER. AUSSER DIE WAHRHEIT. by André Schäfer Switzerland/Germany – 2022



ANNIE COLÈRE by Blandine Lenoir France – 2022

BULLET TRAIN by David Leitch USA – 2022

COMPARTIMENT TUEURS by Costa-Gavras France – 1965

DELTA by Michele Vannucci Italy – 2022

HOME OF THE BRAVE by Laurie Anderson USA – 1986

IMITATION OF LIFE by Douglas Sirk USA – 1958

LAST DANCE by Delphine Lehericey Switzerland/Belgium – 2022

MEDUSA DELUXE by Thomas Hardiman United Kingdom – 2022

MY NEIGHBOR ADOLF by Leon Prudovsky Israel/Poland/Colombia – 2022

PARADISE HIGHWAY by Anna Gutto USA/Germany/Switzerland – 2022

PIANO PIANO by Nicola Prosatore Italy – 2022

PRINTED RAINBOW by Gitanjali Rao India – 2006

SEMRET by Caterina Mona Switzerland – 2022

UNE FEMME DE NOTRE TEMPS by Jean Paul Civeyrac France – 2022

VOUS N’AUREZ PAS MA HAINE by Kilian Riedhof Germany/France/Belgium – 2022

WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING by Olivia Newman USA – 2022

Concorso internazionale

ARIYIPPU (Declaration) by Mahesh Narayanan India – 2022

BALIQLARA XÜTBƏ (Sermon to the Fish) by Hilal Baydarov Azerbaijan/Mexico/Switzerland/United Kingdom – 2022

BOWLING SATURNE by Patricia Mazuy France/Belgium – 2022

DE NOCHE LOS GATOS SON PARDOS by Valentin Merz Switzerland – 2022

GIGI LA LEGGE by Alessandro Comodin Italy/France/Belgium – 2022

HIKAYAT ELBEIT ELORJOWANI (Tales of the Purple House) by Abbas Fahdel Lebanon/Iraq/France – 2022

HUMAN FLOWERS OF FLESH by Helena Wittmann Germany/France – 2022

IL PATAFFIO by Francesco Lagi 23 Italy/Belgium – 2022

MATTER OUT OF PLACE by Nikolaus Geyrhalter Austria – 2022

NAÇÃO VALENTE (Tommy Guns) by Carlos Conceição Portugal/France/Angola – 2022

PIAFFE by Ann Oren Germany – 2022

REGRA 34 (Rule 34) by Julia Murat Brazil/France – 2022

SERVIAM – ICH WILL DIENEN by Ruth Mader Austria – 2022

SKAZKA (Fairytale) by Aleksandr Sokurov Belgium/Russia – 2022

STELLA EST AMOUREUSE by Sylvie Verheyde France – 2022

STONE TURTLE by Ming Jin Woo Malaysia – 2022

TENGO SUEÑOS ELÉCTRICOS by Valentina Maurel Belgium/France/Costa Rica – 2022

Concorso Cineasti del presente

A PERFECT DAY FOR CARIBOU by Jeff Rutherford USA – 2022

ARNON PEN NAKRIAN TUAYANG (Arnold Is a Model Student) by Sorayos Prapapan Thailand/Singapore/France/Netherlands/Philippines – 2022

ASTRAKAN by David Depesseville France – 2022

BEFORE I CHANGE MY MIND by Trevor Anderson Canada – 2022

DEN SISTE VÅREN (Sister, What Grows Where Land Is Sick?) by Franciska Eliassen Norway – 2022

É NOITE NA AMÉRICA (It Is Night in America) by Ana Vaz Italy/France/Brazil – 2022

FRAGMENTS FROM HEAVEN by Adnane Baraka Morocco/France – 2022

LOVE DOG by Bianca Lucas Poland/Mexico/USA – 2022

MATADERO by Santiago Fillol 25 Argentina/Spain/France – 2022

NOSSA SENHORA DA LOJA DO CHINÊS (Our Lady of the Chinese Shop) by Ery Claver Angola – 2022

PETITES by Julie Lerat-Gersant France – 2022

PETROL by Alena Lodkina Australia – 2022

SIGURNO MJESTO (Safe Place) by Juraj Lerotić Croatia – 2022

SVETLONOC (Nightsiren) by Tereza Nvotová Slovakia/Czech Republic – 2022

YAK TAM KATIA? (How Is Katia?) by Christina Tynkevych Ukraine – 2022

Pardi di domani

Pardi di domani: Concorso internazionale

AIRHOSTESS-737 by Thanasis Neofotistos – Greece – 2022

AT LITTLE WHEELIE THREE DAYS AGO by Andrew Stephen Lee – USA – 2022

BUURMAN ABDI (Neighbour Abdi) by Douwe Dijkstra – Netherlands – 2022

CASTELLS by Blanca Camell Galí – France/Spain – 2022

DANCING COLORS by M Reza Fahriyansyah – Indonesia – 2022

DARON, DARON COLBERT by Kevin Steen – USA – 2022

FACCIA DI CUSCINO by Saverio Cappiello – Italy – 2022

HARDLY WORKING by Total Refusal – Austria – 2022

L’ENFANT AU DIAMANT by Pierre Edouard Dumora – France – 2022

L’OMBRE DES PAPILLONS by Sofia El Khyari – France/Portugal/Qatar/Morocco – 2022

LAKE OF FIRE by NEOZOON – Germany – 2022

LOPTE (Balls) by Gorana Jovanović – Serbia/Slovenia – 2022

LUNA QUE SE QUIEBRA SOBRE LA TINIEBLA DE MI SOLEDAD by Lucila Mariani – Argentina – 2022

MADAR TAMAME ROOZ DOA MIKHANAD (Mother Prays All Day Long) by Hoda Taheri – Germany – 2022 MINI-MINI-POKKE NO OKINA NIWA DE (In the Big Yard Inside the Teeny-Weeny Pocket) by YUKI Yoko – Japan – 2022 MISALIGNED by Marta Magnuska – Poland/Latvia – 2022

MONEY AND HAPPINESS by Ana Nedeljkovic, Nikola Majdak Jr. – Serbia/Slovenia/Slovakia – 2022

MULIKA by Maisha Maene – Democratic Republic of Congo – 2022

SOBERANE (Sovereign) by Wara – Cuba – 2022

TIGER STABS TIGER by SHEN Jie – China – 2022

Pardi di domani: Concorso nazionale

BRANDON ROI by Romain Jaccoud – Switzerland – 2022

DER MOLCHKONGRESS by Matthias Sahli, Immanuel Esser – Switzerland – 2022 EURIDICE, EURIDICE by Lora Mure-Ravaud – Switzerland/France – 2022 FAIRPLAY by Zoel Aeschbacher – Switzerland/France – 2022

HEART FRUIT by Kim Allamand – Switzerland – 2022

HEARTBEAT by Michèle Flury – Switzerland – 2022

I’M THE ONLY ONE I WANNA SEE by Lucia Martinez Garcia – Switzerland – 2022 LES DIEUX DU SUPERMARCHÉ by Alberto Gonzalez Morales – Switzerland – 2022 LIMITES by Simon de Diesbach – Switzerland – 2022

SERAFINA by Noa Epars, Anna Simonetti – Switzerland – 2022

Pardi di domani: Concorso Corti d’autore

ASTERIÓN by Francesco Montagner – Czech Republic/Slovakia – 2022

AU CRÉPUSCULE by Miryam Charles – Canada – 2022

BIG BANG by Carlos Segundo – France/Brazil – 2022

CHANT POUR LA VILLE ENFOUIE by Nicolas Klotz, Elisabeth Perceval – France – 2022

IL FAUT REGARDER LE FEU OU BRÛLER DEDANS by Caroline Poggi, Jonathan Vinel – France – 2022 PARADISO, XXXI, 108 by Kamal Aljafari – Palestine/Germany – 2022

POITIERS by Jérôme Reybaud – France – 2022

RIEN NE SERA PLUS COMME AVANT by Elina Löwensohn – France – 2022

SONGY SEANS (Last Screening) by Darezhan Omirbaev – Kyrgyzstan/Kazakhstan – 2022

TAKO SE JE KONČALO POLETJE (That’s How the Summer Ended) by Matjaž Ivanišin – Slovenia/Hungary/Italy – 2022

Pardi di domani: Special Event

LET’S MAKE SOMETHING! by Younes Ben Slimane, Caterina Biasiucci, Matilde Casari, Ben Donateo, María Silvia Esteve, Antonio Valerio Frascella, Reto Gelshorn, Maria Giménez Cavallo, Agnese Làposi, Davide Palella, Moona Pennanen, Daniel Soares – Switzerland – 2022

Fuori concorso

CANDY LAND by John Swab USA – 2022

ERICA JONG – BREAKING THE WALL by Kaspar Kasics Switzerland – 2022

LA DÉRIVE DES CONTINENTS (AU SUD) by Lionel Baier Switzerland/France – 2022

LOLA by Andrew Legge Ireland/United Kingdom – 2022

NUIT OBSCURE – FEUILLETS SAUVAGES (LES BRÛLANTS, LES OBSTINÉS) by Sylvain George France/Switzerland – 2022

OBJECTOS DE LUZ (Love Lights) by Acácio de Almeida, Marie Carré Portugal – 2022

ONDE FICA ESTA RUA? OU SEM ANTES NEM DEPOIS (Where Is This Street? or With No Before or After) by João Pedro Rodrigues, João Rui Guerra da Mata Portugal/France – 2022

PRISMA (Episode 1 and 2) by Ludovico Bessegato Italy – 2022

PROLOGOS by Mantas Kvedaravičius Lithuania/Greece – 2021

W by Anna Eriksson Finland – 2022

Histoire(s) du cinéma

Histoire(s) du Cinéma: Opening Film

Pre-opening screening of the Locarno Film Festival with live music performed by the Orchestra del- la Svizzera italiana. Music by Carl Davis. Music commissioned by Thames Television for Channel 4. Performed by arrangement with Faber Music, London on behalf of Carl Davis.

BROKEN BLOSSOMS by D. W. Griffith – USA – 1919

Pardo d’onore Manor to Kelly Reichardt

MEEK’S CUTOFF by Kelly Reichardt – USA – 2010

NIGHT MOVES by Kelly Reichardt – USA – 2013

Premio Raimondo Rezzonico to Jason Blum

GET OUT by Jordan Peele – USA – 2017

SPLIT by M. Night Shyamalan – USA – 2016

Vision Award Ticinomoda to Laurie Anderson

HEART OF A DOG by Laurie Anderson – USA/France – 2015

HOME OF THE BRAVE by Laurie Anderson – USA – 1986 (Piazza Grande Second Screening)

Pardo alla carriera Ascona-Locarno to Costa-Gavras

COMPARTIMENT TUEURS by Costa-Gavras – France – 1965 (Piazza Grande Second Screening)

UN HOMME DE TROP by Costa-Gavras – France/Italy – 1967

Lifetime Achievement Award to Matt Dillon

CITY OF GHOSTS by Matt Dillon – USA – 2002

DRUGSTORE COWBOY by Gus Van Sant – USA – 1989

Cinéma suisse redécouvert

DIE LETZTEN HEIMPOSAMENTER by Yves Yersin, Eduard Winiger – Switzerland – 1973

THE WRITTEN FACE by Daniel Schmid – Switzerland/Japan – 1995

Histoire(s) du cinéma – Heritage Online

NOS VIES PRIVÉES by Denis Côté – Canada – 2007

O DIA DO DESESPERO by Manoel de Oliveira – Portugal/France – 1992

Histoire(s) du cinéma

LAS MUJERES PANTERAS by René Cardona – Mexico – 1967

TEMPO D’AMARSI by Elio Ruffo – Italy – 1955

Retrospective: Douglas Sirk

ZWEI WINDHUNDE by Detlef Sierck – Germany – 1934

3 X EHE (DREIMAL EHE) by Detlef Sierck – Germany – 1934

DER EINGEBILDETE KRANKE by Detlef Sierck – Germany – 1934

APRIL, APRIL! by Detlef Sierck – Germany – 1935

DAS MÄDCHEN VOM MOORHOF by Detlef Sierck – Germany – 1935

STÜTZEN DER GESELLSCHAFT by Detlef Sierck – Germany – 1935

SCHLUSSAKKORD by Detlef Sierck – Germany – 1936

DAS HOFKONZERT by Detlef Sierck – Germany – 1936

ZU NEUEN UFERN by Detlef Sierck – Germany – 1937

LA HABANERA by Detlef Sierck – Germany – 1937

DREIKLANG by Hans Hinrich – Germany – 1938

ACCORD FINAL by I.R. Bay (Ignacy Rosencranz), Supervised by: Detlef Sierck (uncredited) – France/Switzerland – 1939 BOEFJE by Detlef Sierck – Netherlands – 1939

HITLER’S MADMAN by Douglas Sirk – USA – 1942

SUMMER STORM by Douglas Sirk – USA – 1944

A SCANDAL IN PARIS by Douglas Sirk – USA – 1945

LURED/PERSONAL COLUMN by Douglas Sirk – USA – 1946

SLEEP, MY LOVE by Douglas Sirk – USA – 1947

SLIGHTLY FRENCH by Douglas Sirk – USA – 1948

SHOCKPROOF by Douglas Sirk – USA – 1948

THE FIRST LEGION by Douglas Sirk – USA – 1950

MYSTERY SUBMARINE by Douglas Sirk – USA – 1950

THUNDER ON THE HILL by Douglas Sirk – USA – 1951

THE LADY PAYS OFF by Douglas Sirk – USA – 1951

HAS ANYBODY SEEN MY GAL by Douglas Sirk – USA – 1952

NO ROOM FOR THE GROOM by Douglas Sirk – USA – 1952

MEET ME AT THE FAIR by Douglas Sirk – USA – 1953

TAKE ME TO TOWN by Douglas Sirk – USA – 1953

ALL I DESIRE by Douglas Sirk – USA – 1953

TAZA, SON OF COCHISE by Douglas Sirk – USA – 1953

MAGNIFICENT OBSESSION by Douglas Sirk – USA – 1953

SIGN OF THE PAGAN by Douglas Sirk – USA – 1954

CAPTAIN LIGHTFOOT by Douglas Sirk – USA – 1954

ALL THAT HEAVEN ALLOWS by Douglas Sirk – USA – 1955

THERE’S ALWAYS TOMORROW by Douglas Sirk – USA – 1955

WRITTEN ON THE WIND by Douglas Sirk – USA – 1956

BATTLE HYMN by Douglas Sirk – USA – 1956

INTERLUDE by Douglas Sirk – USA – 1956

THE TARNISHED ANGELS by Douglas Sirk – USA – 1957

A TIME TO LOVE AND A TIME TO DIE by Douglas Sirk – USA – 1957

IMITATION OF LIFE by Douglas Sirk – USA – 1958 (Piazza Grande Second Screening)

SPRICH ZU MIR WIE DER REGEN by Douglas Sirk – Federal Republic of Germany (FRG) – 1975

SILVESTERNACHT – EIN DIALOG by Douglas Sirk – Federal Republic of Germany (FRG) – 1977

BOURBON STREET BLUES by Douglas Sirk – Federal Republic of Germany (FRG) – 1978

Homages

ANGST ESSEN SEELE AUF by Rainer Werner Fassbinder – Germany – 1974

MIRAGE DE LA VIE : PORTRAIT DE DOUGLAS SIRK by Daniel Schmid – Switzerland – 1983

FAR FROM HEAVEN by Todd Haynes – USA/France – 2002

THE VANITY TABLES OF DOUGLAS SIRK by Mark Rappaport – USA/France – 2014

Open Doors: Screenings

90 MINUTOS by Aeden O’Connor Agurcia – Honduras – 2020

AYITI MON AMOUR by Guetty Felin – Haiti/USA – 2016

LA OPCIÓN CERO by Marcel Beltrán – Brazil/Cuba/Colombia – 2020

MEDEA by Alexandra Latishev Salazar – Costa Rica/Chile – 2017

RIGHT NEAR THE BEACH by Gibrey Allen – USA/Jamaica – 2020

ROZA by Andres Rodríguez – Guatemala/Mexico – 2022

TODOS LOS PECES by Brenda Vanegas – El Salvador – 2022

UNA PELÍCULA SOBRE PAREJAS by Natalia Cabral, Oriol Estrada – Dominican Republic – 2021

Open Doors: Shorts

AGWE by Samuel Frantz Suffren – Haiti – 2021

BLACK DOLL by Akley Olton – Saint Vincent and the Grenadines – 2018

HOJAS DE K. by Gloria Carrión – Nicaragua/Costa Rica – 2022

LIREMU BARANA (Soul of the Sea) by Elvis Caj Cojoc – Guatemala/Norway – 2019 NEGRA SOY by Laura Bermúdez – Honduras – 2018

OUT OF MANY by Rebecca Williams – Jamaica – 2020

SCARS OF OUR MOTHERS’ DREAMS by Meschida Philip – Grenada – 2017 TECHOS ROTOS by Yanillys Pérez – Dominican Republic – 2014

TUNDRA by José Luis Aparicio Ferrera – Cuba – 2021

UMBRA by Daniela Muñoz Barroso – Cuba – 2021

Locarno Kids Screenings

Locarno Kids Award to Gitanjali Rao

I DON’T WANNA DANCE by Flynn Von Kleist – Netherlands – 2021

FRECCIA AZZURRA by Enzo D’Alò – Italy/Switzerland/Luxembourg – 1996

LE BALLON ROUGE by Albert Lamorisse – France – 1956

LETO KADA SAM NAUČILA DA LETIM (How I Learned to Fly) by Radivoje Andrić – Serbia/Croatia/Bulgaria/Slovakia – 2022

OMAR & PINCETTE by Julien Sulser – Switzerland – 2022

PRINCESSE DRAGON by Jean-Jacques Denis, Anthony Roux – France – 2021

SIHJA – KAPINAA ILMASSA (Sihja, The Rebel Fairy) by Marja Pyykkö – Finland/Netherlands/Norway – 2021

YUKU ET LA FLEUR D’HIMALAYA by Arnaud Demuynck, Rémi Durin – Belgium/France/Switzerland – 2022

Panorama Suisse

ACTION by Benoît Monney – Switzerland – 2022 43 ALA KACHUU – TAKE AND RUN by Maria Brendle – Switzerland – 2020

DANS LA NATURE by Marcel Barelli – Switzerland – 2021

DRII WINTER by Michael Koch – Switzerland/Germany – 2022

HUGO IN ARGENTINA by Stefano Knuchel – Switzerland – 2021

L’ART DU SILENCE by Maurizius Staerkle Drux – Switzerland/Germany – 2022

L’ÎLOT by Tizian Büchi – Switzerland – 2022

LOVE WILL COME LATER by Julia Furer – Switzerland – 2021

LOVING HIGHSMITH by Eva Vitija – Switzerland/Germany – 2022

OLGA by Elie Grappe – Switzerland/France – 2021

SAUNA by Anna Lena Spring, Lara Perren – Switzerland – 2021

ÜBER WASSER by Jela Hasler – Switzerland – 2021

UND MORGEN SEID IHR TOT by Michael Steiner – Switzerland/Germany – 2021

YOUTH TOPIA by Dennis Stormer – Switzerland/Germany – 2021

Semaine de la critique – 32th Edition

RUTHLESS TIMES – SONGS OF CARE – Susanna Helke – international premiere Finland, 2022

THE VISITORS – Veronika Lišková – world premiere Czech Republic, 2022

THE DNA OF DIGNITY – Jan Baumgartner – world premiere Switzerland, 2022

THE HAMLET SYNDROME – Elwira Niewiera, Piotr Rosolowski – international premiere Poland, Germany, 2022

LAST STOP BEFORE CHOCOLATE MOUNTAIN – Susanna della Sala – world premiere Italy, 2022

FLEDGLINGS – Lidia Duda – international premiere Poland, 2022

THE RIVER IS NOT A BORDER – Alassane Diago – world premiere France, Senegal, Germany, 2022