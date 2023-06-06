Small news on big guys: our friends at Ion Cinema have dug up a blurb from the print edition of Le film français noting that a) Leos Carax has begun production on C’est pas moi (or It’s Not Me), about which approximately zero is publicly known and is turned more mysterious by the note it’s in “free format,” which could mean “more improv,” and could also not; b) Arnaud Desplechin is soon to begin shooting Spectateurs, a project apparently set across the ’70s and ’80s, this summer in Lille, France.

Worth noting, maybe, that a couple years ago Carax had been casting for a “film project” supported by CG Cinéma, subject of said blurb, with specific requests for a young boy, a young girl, and people “capable of falling to the ground.” Expectations had it shooting summer 2021, which it seemingly did not; but Carax is as Carax does, and a two-year delay is hardly out of practice. Desplechin’s film, meanwhile, we expect to be overwhelming, roundly excellent, and incapable of receiving U.S. distribution.

While we wait, our French-speaking readers can enjoy a recent talk between Carax and Kiyoshi Kurosawa, who just wrapped his Serpent’s Path remake: