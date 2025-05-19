While it’s been an interminably long seven years since 2018’s Burning premiered at the Cannes Film Festival, Lee Chang-dong has kept busy. A quartet of restorations of his early works recently debuted, while a collection of short stories was released in English just a few months ago. The filmmaker has also been dropping breadcrumbs that he’s planning a new feature, and now a few more details have arrived.

With a title of 가능한 사랑 (translated as Possible Love), Lee Chang-dong is planning a shoot as early as this fall with the hope to be completed by the first half of next year in time for a hopeful Cannes 2026 premiere, as reported by Naver. While no plot details have been unveiled yet, the cast would include Jeon Do-yeon (Secret Sunshine), Seol Kyung-gu (Peppermint Candy), and Jo In-sung (Moving). The project is reportedly a Korean-French co-production; expect more details to be unveiled soon.

“I have always believed in and wanted to create films that reflect the reality we are living in, ever since I started my film career with Green Fish. The perpetual inquiry I hold as a filmmaker is how much a film can mirror and question the reality of our lives,” the director told us last year. “The reason why the method in which I depict reality seems different in Green Fish and Burning may be because the world we live in has changed that much, or because our view of the world has changed. Through Green Fish, I intended to show that the logic of violence that operates Korean society––the logic of economic development through destructive gentrification and the logic of ruthless gang members––are not so different. The problems of Korean society were easier and clearer back in that era. Nowadays, the reality is more ambiguous. Economic inequality is wider, individual lives are more powerless than ever, but it is difficult to pinpoint a specific cause. Through the mystery-thriller genre of Burning, I wanted the audience to think about this mystery of our current society.”

