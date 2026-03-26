Coming to SXSW this year with Their Town (our review here), Katie Aselton’s previous feature Magic Hour, which premiered at the festival last year, will now be getting a theatrical release beginning this summer. Written by Aselton and her husband, Mark Duplass, the drama stars the director, Daveed Diggs, Brad Garrett, and Susan Sullivan. Greenwich Entertainment has now unveiled the first trailer ahead of a May 15 release.

Here’s the brief synopsis: “Charlie and Erin escape to the desert to navigate an unexpected and challenging new phase of their relationship.”

“When Mark and I were hatching this idea, we were sort of talking about the idea of what would happen if we lost each other,” Aselton told Deadline. “And I was like, ‘Well, I’m still gonna be there, and we’re still gonna make fart jokes.’ I feel like you would continue laughing with someone even after they’re gone, and the idea that a part of them is always with you and stays with you, and hopefully that’s a part that just makes your heart burst and still brings you joy, even if you’re going through grief.”

See the trailer below.