The fantastical worlds of Studio Ghibli offer a perfect escape from our currently bleak world and this summer, there’s a new way to relive one of the finest aspects of their classic animation Princess Mononoke. Hayao Miyazaki’s 1997 film, scored by frequent collaborator Joe Hisaishi, is now receiving its first-ever vinyl release–or, we should say, releases, as three brand-new, separate editions will be coming this July from Norman Records.

First up, the Soundtrack release will feature the score, conducted by Tokyo City Philharmonic Orchestra, with main theme vocals by Yoshikazu Mera. Then there’s the Symphonic Suite, which was recorded a year after the film’s original release, reimagining the score with the Czech Philharmonic Orchestra. Lastly, as a blueprint before the film, the Image Album was recorded before the soundtrack, based on Miyazaki’s notes and ideas for the score. All in all, it looks like an essential set for any Ghibli obsessive.

Check out details on all three vinyl releases below, courtesy of The Vinyl Factory.

Soundtrack

Side-A

1. The Legend of Ashitaka

2. The Demon God

3. Departure -To the West-

4. Demon Power

5. The Land of the Impure

6. The Encounter

7. Kodamas

8. The Forest of the God

9. Evening at the Fireworks

10. The Demon God II -The Lost Mountain-

Side-B

1. Lady Eboshi

2. The Tatara Woman Work Song

3. The Furies

4. The Young Man from the East

5. Requiem

6. Will to Live

7. San and Ashitaka in the Forest of the Deer God

8. Princess Mononoke Theme Song (Instrumental Version)

9. Requiem II

Side-C

1. Princess Mononoke Theme Song (Vocal)

2. Battle Drums

3. Battle in Front of the Ironworks

4. Demon Power II

5. Requiem III

6. Retreat

7. The Demon God III

Side-D

1. Adagio of Life and Death

2. The World of the Dead

3. The World of the Dead II

4. Adagio of Life and Death II

5. Ashitaka and San

6. Princess Mononoke Theme Song (Vocal Ending)

7. The Legend of Ashitaka (Ending)

Symphonic Suite

Side-A

1. 1st movement The Legend of Ashitaka

2. 2nd movement TA TA RI GAMI (The Demon God)

3. 3rd movement The Journey to the West

4. 4th movement Mononoke Hime

Side-B

5. 5th movement The Forest of the Deer God

6. 6th movement Requiem – The Demon Power

7. 7th movement The World of the Dead – Adagio of Life and Death

8. 8th movement Ashitaka and San

Image Album

Side-A

1. The Legend of Ashitaka

2. The Cursed God

3. The Lost People

4. Princess Mononoke

5. Yakkle

Side-B

1. The Forest of the Shishi God

2. Lady Eboshi

3. The Kodamas

4. The Dog God Moro

5. Ashitaka and San

U.K. pre-orders are now up here ahead of a July 24 release, with hopefully a U.S. release to follow. Take a listen to the score below.