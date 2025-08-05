Reteaming with Netflix after his ambitious misstep White Noise, Noah Baumbach is getting introspective. Jay Kelly stars George Clooney and Adam Sandler as a movie star and his manager, respectively, as they reflect on life and their careers on a trip through Europe. With a script co-written by Baumbach and Emily Mortimer, the cast also includes Billy Crudup, Laura Dern, Grace Edwards, Stacy Keach, Riley Keough, Emily Mortimer, Patrick Wilson, Nicôle Lecky, Thaddea Graham, Jim Broadbent, Eve Hewson, Alba Rohrwacher, Lenny Henry, Josh Hamilton, and Greta Gerwig. Ahead of a Venice world premiere, theatrical release on November 14, and Netflix release on December 5, the first trailer has now arrived.

Here’s the synopsis: “JAY KELLY, the new film from Academy Award nominee Noah Baumbach, follows famous movie actor Jay Kelly (George Clooney) and his devoted manager Ron (Adam Sandler) as they embark on a whirlwind and unexpectedly profound journey through Europe. Along the way, both men are forced to confront the choices they’ve made, the relationships with their loved ones, and the legacies they’ll leave behind.”

“Movie stars are our avatars. They are people that we invest in and project onto and live through,” Baumbach told Vanity Fair. “And a movie star needed to play the movie star. That was in the DNA of what this thing should be: What if a movie star was essentially playing one, and reflecting back our own vulnerabilities and our own questions about life? What would that mean? I don’t know that I knew exactly, but it seemed interesting.”

See the trailer below.