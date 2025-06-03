The last decade of cinema has brought no greater certification than Kiyoshi Kurosawa as Japan’s preeminent filmmaker. The thought occurs to me looking at the programming for Japan Society’s 2025 edition of Japan Cuts, sponsored by GU, running July 10—20, and North America’s foremost showcase for Japanese cinema that boasts four of his features––two new, two repertory, two named Serpent’s Path, and one on a head-spinningly rare 35mm print. New York premieres of Cloud and the 2024, great, still-undistributed Serpent’s Path take place with the director in-person, as will a print of 1998’s License to Live and 1998’s Serpent restored in 4K and distributed by Janus Films. The latter two fit into Japan Cuts’ Classics section, rounded out by the great Shunji Iwai’s Love Letter, also debuting a 4K restoration.

Among newer titles I’ll vouch for Saki Michimoto’s formally flexible, emotionally attuned debut feature See You Tomorrow, while Daihachi Yoshida’s Teki Cometh was easily the best title from last year’s Tokyo International Film Festival and something I’ve waited the better part of a year to get a local premiere. Japan Cuts is otherwise fertile ground for discovery, and my ignorance of everything else is welcome.

Explore the full lineup here.