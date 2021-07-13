After jumping into English-language work with the star-studded western The Sisters Brothers, Jacques Audiard is returning to his native country with a new drama Paris, 13th District aka Les Olympiades. Marking his first trip back to Cannes Film Festival since his Palme d’Or-winning Dheepan, the drama will premiere soon at the festival and now the first trailer has arrived.

Co-written by Celine Sciamma and starring Portrait of a Lady on Fire‘s Noémie Merlant, along with Lucie Zhang, Makita Samba, and Jehnny Beth, the black-and-white drama follows three girls and a boy who are friends, sometimes lovers, and often both. Set for a November release in France, we’re awaiting a U.S. release date from IFC Films, but in the meantime, this trailer hints at an exciting return to form for Audiard.

Watch the trailer below and we’ll update when a subtitled version arrives.