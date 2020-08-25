No, I Hate New York is not a quickly-shot documentary about the rich who have fled to their homes in the Hamptons during the pandemic. Rather, Gustavo Sanchez’s acclaimed documentary follows four transgender artists and activists from the underground scene in New York City. Ahead of a North American digital release on September 1, the trailer shows these women––Amanda Lepore, Chloe Dzubilo, Sophia Lamar, and T De Lon––as they perform around New York City and detail the personal traumas and triumphs of their lives.

For over a decade, between 2007 and 2017, Sanchez shot the documentary with no script and a home video camera, hoping to capture the scrappy and lived-in authenticity of these women and the world they inhabited. While the film focuses on these four iconic storytellers and activists, I Hate New York also reveals a larger portrait of a bygone era of New York City life.

Following screenings at many festivals, including San Sebastian Film Festival and NewFest: New York’s LGBTQ Film Festival, check out the trailer and poster below.

I Hate New York arrives on September 1.