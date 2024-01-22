Coming off the massive hit Top Gun: Maverick and proving the rom-com still has legs with Anyone But You, Glen Powell’s next role finds him reuniting with Richard Linklater for Hit Man, which they co-wrote. A major favorite at Venice, TIFF, and NYFF, the film is now stopping by Sundance, and ahead of a June 7 release from Netflix the first trailer has arrived.

Here’s the synopsis: “From Academy Award-nominated writer/director Richard Linklater, co-written and starring Glen Powell alongside Adria Arjona, comes Hit Man. Inspired by an unbelievable true story, a hit man meets his match in a client who steals his heart and ignites a powder keg of deception, delight, and mixed-up identities.”

Luke Hicks said in his Venice review, “When it comes to genre, Hit Man lands firmly in School of Rock territory. It doesn’t hit the bullseye quite like the Jack Black rock comedy––that’s a microscopically small target, not the expectation––but has the mood and tone of a tastefully executed studio comedy, this time made outside a studio.”

See the trailer below.

Hit Man arrives on Netflix on June 7.