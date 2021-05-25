After earning acclaim about a decade ago with Rabies and Big Bad Wolves, Israeli director Navot Papushado is finally returning with a new film this summer. The action thriller Gunpowder Milkshake brings together Karen Gillan, Lena Headey, Angela Bassett, Michelle Yeoh, Carla Gugino, Paul Giamatti, Chloe Coleman, Ralph Ineson, Adam Nagaitis, and Michael Smiley, and now the first trailer has landed.

Very much playing into the John Wick and Atomic Blonde mode of the genre, the film follows three generations of women who fight back against those who could take everything from them. Set for a release on Netflix in mid-July, the first trailer hints at a stylish shoot ’em up with cinematography from Michael Seresin (Angel Heart, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, and the last two Planet of the Apes films).

Watch the trailer below.

Gunpowder Milkshake arrives on July 14 on Netflix.