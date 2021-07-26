After directing the finest film of last year with the astounding, Oscar-nominated documentary Time, director Garrett Bradley is heading into entirely new territory for a new project. While she recently helmed the three-part series on Naomi Osaka for Netflix, her next film will find her turning to sci-fi.

Deadline reports Bradley will direct an adaptation of Octavia E. Butler’s 1993 novel Parable of the Sower for A24. An exploration of climate change and economic crisis in the early 2020s, the book––which is the first of two in a series––follows a fifteen-year-old who suffers from hyperempathy.

While Bradley is no stranger to fiction work with her 2014 debut feature Below Dreams and working on Queen Sugar, this marks quite an ambitious new step for her in terms of scope and we can’t wait to see the results. As we await more details, check out the full synopsis of the book below via Amazon.