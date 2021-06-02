One of the most intriguing developments in the world of indie film the past few months has been the formation of DECAL, a distribution company that marks a joint venture between NEON and Bleecker Street. With a focus on home entertainment and new models of distribution, their first acquisition was Jaco Bouwer’s SXSW hit, the horror thriller Gaia. Now set for a theatrical release in a few weeks on June 18, followed by a June 25 digital release, the first trailer and poster have been unveiled.

The film follows an injured forest ranger on a routine mission who is saved by two off-the-grid survivalists. What is initially a welcome rescue grows more suspicious as the son and his renegade father reveal a cultish devotion to the forest. When their cabin is attacked by a strange being it’s clear there is a far greater threat in this unrelenting wilderness.

Starring Monique Rockman, Carel Nel, Anthony Oseyemi, and Alex Van Dyk, check out the trailer and postebelow.

Gaia arrives in theaters on June 18 and on VOD on June 25.