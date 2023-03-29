Wes Anderson has kept busy the last few years. While putting the finishing touches on The French Dispatch as the pandemic hit––causing the film’s delay for over a year––he was also developing two more movies, both of which will arrive this year. Before his Roald Dahl adaptation of The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar, starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Ralph Fiennes, Dev Patel, Ben Kingsley, Rupert Friend, and Richard Ayoade, lands on Netflix this fall, we’ll see Asteroid City. Set for a June release from Focus Features and tipped to premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, its first trailer has arrived.

Written and directed by Anderson, based on a story by Anderson and Roman Coppola, the film stars––[takes a deep breath] Jason Schwartzman, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks, Jeffrey Wright, Tilda Swinton, Bryan Cranston, Ed Norton, Adrien Brody, Liev Schreiber, Hope Davis, Stephen Park, Rupert Friend, Maya Hawke, Steve Carell, Matt Dillon, Hong Chau, Willem Dafoe, Margot Robbie, Tony Revolori, Jake Ryan, Grace Edwards, Aristou Meehan, Sophia Lillis, Ethan Lee, Jeff Goldblum, and Rita Wilson.

Marking a reunion between Anderson and Focus Features for the first time since a decade ago with Moonrise Kingdom, his newest film takes place in a fictional American desert town circa 1955. In the film, the itinerary of a Junior Stargazer/Space Cadet convention (organized to bring together students and parents from across the country for fellowship and scholarly competition) is spectacularly disrupted by world-changing events.

See the trailer below.

Asteroid City arrives in theaters on June 16 with a wider expansion set for June 23.