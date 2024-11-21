While this year’s Cannes competition titles such as Anora, All We Imagine as Light, The Seed of the Sacred Fig, and The Substance are in the spotlight right now, one you may have all but forgotten was Parthenope, the latest from Paolo Sorrentino. A24 has now set the film for a release this winter on February 7 and have unveiled the first trailer.

Here’s the synopsis: “Parthenope, born in the sea of Naples in 1950, searches for happiness over the long summers of her youth, falling in love with her home city and its many memorable characters. From Academy Award-winning filmmaker Paolo Sorrentino comes a monumental and deeply romantic story of a lifetime.”

See the trailer below for the film starring Celeste Dalla Porta, Stefania Sandrelli, Gary Oldman, Silvio Orlando, Luisa Ranieri, Isabella Ferrari, Silvia Degrandi, Lorenzo Gleijeses, Daniele Rienzo, Dario Aita, Marlon Joubert, Alfonso Santagata, Biagio Izzo, and Peppe Lanzetta.