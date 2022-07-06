After a prolific first half of the last decade with five films in four years––The Fighter, Silver Linings Playbook, American Hustle, and Joy––David O. Russell stepped out of the spotlight. He’s now back with his most star-studded film yet, Amsterdam, which brings together Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Alessandro Nivola, Andrea Riseborough, Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Rock, Matthias Schoenaerts, Michael Shannon, Mike Myers, Taylor Swift, Zoe Saldaña, Rami Malek and Robert De Niro.

Ahead of a November 4 theatrical release, the first trailer has now landed. Described as “a fascinating and richly intricate tale that brilliantly weaves historical fact with fiction for a timely, cinematic experience,” the crime epic follows “three close friends who find themselves at the center of one of the most shocking secret plots in American history.:”

Lensed by Emmanuel Lubezki, see the trailer below.

Amsterdam opens in theaters on November 4.