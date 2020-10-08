It’s been six long years since David Fincher’s last feature film, Gone Girl, but in less than two months, we’ll be getting a brand-new movie from the director. Mank is his black-and-white biopic of Citizen Kane scribe Herman J. Mankiewicz, scripted by the director’s late father, Jack Fincher, and led by Gary Oldman. Ahead of a Netflix release on December 4 and a limited theatrical run prior, the first trailer has now landed.

Bringing to life 1930s Hollywood as scathing social critic and alcoholic screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz races to finish the screenplay of Citizen Kane for Orson Welles, the film features a score by, once again, Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, cinematography from Mindhunter‘s Erik Messerschmidt, and editing by Fincher regular Kirk Baxter,

One of Fincher’s past collaborators also got a chance to get an early peek. “It’s so freaking good,” Aaron Sorkin said on Happy Sad Confused (via Indiewire). “Written by [Fincher’s] dad, who is a brilliant screenwriter. But David has directed this movie just magnificently. It’s breathtaking even by David Fincher standards. Gary Oldman gives an amazing performance, so does Lily Collins, and so does Amanda Seyfried as Marion Davies.”

See the trailer and cast list below.

Update: Watch a second, extended teaser below.

Gary Oldman as Herman J. Mankiewicz

Amanda Seyfried as Marion Davies

Lily Collins as Rita Alexander

Arliss Howard as Louis B. Mayer

Tom Pelphrey as Joe Mankiewicz

Sam Troughton as John Houseman

Ferdinand Kingsley as Irving Thalberg

Tuppence Middleton as Sara Mankiewicz

Tom Burke as Orson Welles

Joseph Cross as Charles Lederer

Jamie Mcshane as Shelly Metcalf

Toby Leonard Moore as David O. Selznick

Monika Gossmann as Fraulein Freda

Charles Dance as William Randolph Hearst

Mank will arrive on Netflix on December 4, preceded by a theatrical release beginning in November.