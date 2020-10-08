It’s been six long years since David Fincher’s last feature film, Gone Girl, but in less than two months, we’ll be getting a brand-new movie from the director. Mank is his black-and-white biopic of Citizen Kane scribe Herman J. Mankiewicz, scripted by the director’s late father, Jack Fincher, and led by Gary Oldman. Ahead of a Netflix release on December 4 and a limited theatrical run prior, the first trailer has now landed.
Bringing to life 1930s Hollywood as scathing social critic and alcoholic screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz races to finish the screenplay of Citizen Kane for Orson Welles, the film features a score by, once again, Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, cinematography from Mindhunter‘s Erik Messerschmidt, and editing by Fincher regular Kirk Baxter,
One of Fincher’s past collaborators also got a chance to get an early peek. “It’s so freaking good,” Aaron Sorkin said on Happy Sad Confused (via Indiewire). “Written by [Fincher’s] dad, who is a brilliant screenwriter. But David has directed this movie just magnificently. It’s breathtaking even by David Fincher standards. Gary Oldman gives an amazing performance, so does Lily Collins, and so does Amanda Seyfried as Marion Davies.”
See the trailer and cast list below.
Update: Watch a second, extended teaser below.
Gary Oldman as Herman J. Mankiewicz
Amanda Seyfried as Marion Davies
Lily Collins as Rita Alexander
Arliss Howard as Louis B. Mayer
Tom Pelphrey as Joe Mankiewicz
Sam Troughton as John Houseman
Ferdinand Kingsley as Irving Thalberg
Tuppence Middleton as Sara Mankiewicz
Tom Burke as Orson Welles
Joseph Cross as Charles Lederer
Jamie Mcshane as Shelly Metcalf
Toby Leonard Moore as David O. Selznick
Monika Gossmann as Fraulein Freda
Charles Dance as William Randolph Hearst
Mank will arrive on Netflix on December 4, preceded by a theatrical release beginning in November.