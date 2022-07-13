After breaking out with her fantasy horror musical The Lure, Polish director Agnieszka Smoczyńska helmed her English-language debut with The Silent Twins, a Cannes-selected drama that will arrive this September. Ahead of the theatrical bow from Focus Features, the first trailer has landed.

Led by Letitia Wright and Tamara Lawrance, the Andrea Seigel-scripted adaptation of Marjorie Wallace’s best-seller tells the true story of twin sisters who only communicated with one another. As a result, they created a rich, fascinating world to escape the reality of their own lives. Reuniting with cinematographer Jakub Kijowski, the trailer shows off an impressive visual palette capturing the peculiar true tale.

See the trailer below.

The Silent Twins opens in theaters on September 16.