A24 will be bringing a number of anticipated films to Cannes Film Festival––Sean Baker’s Red Rocket, kogonada’s After Yang, Joanna Hogg’s The Souvenir Part II, and the new Val Kilmer documentary––and now we can add another one to their slate. Valdimar Jóhannsson’s debut feature Lamb, which will premiere in the Un Certain Regard section, has been picked up by the company for a release later this year and now the first teaser has landed.

Described as a “dark and atmospheric folktale,” the film follows Icelandic couple María (Noomi Rapace) and Ingvar (Hilmir Snaer Gudnason), who live with their herd of sheep on a beautiful but remote farm. When they discover a mysterious newborn on their farmland, they decide to keep it and raise it as their own. This unexpected prospect of a new family brings them much joy, before ultimately destroying them.

Watch the first teaser below.