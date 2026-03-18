Following up Evil Does Not Exist and Gift, Ryusuke Hamaguchi is returning this year with All of a Sudden. The French production, starring Virginie Efira and Tao Okamoto, landed at the top spot in our 100 most-anticipated films of 2026, and with a June 19 release set in Japan, a Cannes debut is all but confirmed. Ahead of its release, the first poster hailing from Japan has now been unveiled.

The French-language film, which draws inspiration from real-life letters in Makiko Miyano and Maho Isono’s book You and I – The Illness Suddenly Get Worse, reportedly clocks in around three hours and features a score by Canadian-French composer Samuel Andreyev. NEON will release this film in the United States.

Here’s the synopsis: “All of a Sudden stars Virginie Efira as Marie-Lou Fontaine, a director of a nursing home in the Paris suburbs, who defies convention by adopting the ‘Humanitude’ method despite her team’s resistance. Her encounter with Mari Morisaki (Tao Okamoto), a terminally ill Japanese playwright, transforms her life. Together, they turn the facility into a symbol of resistance and humanity against the system’s limits. Efira learned Japanese for the part.”

See the first poster below: