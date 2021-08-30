As we speak, a new David Cronenberg film is in production, marking the Canadian master’s long-awaited return after 2014’s Maps to the Stars. Crimes of the Future, starring Léa Seydoux, Kristen Stewart, Viggo Mortensen, Scott Speedman, Welket Bungué, Don McKellar, Lihi Kornowski, Tanaya Beatty, Nadia Litz, and Yorgos Karamichos, borrows the name from his early 1970 feature but with a new plot. Now, thanks to a snap from the Greece set, the first look of Seydoux has arrived.

“As we begin filming Crimes Of The Future, just two days into this new adventure with David Cronenberg, it feels like we’ve entered a story he collaborated on with Samuel Beckett and William Burroughs, if that were possible,” said Mortensen. “We are being pulled into a world that is not quite like this or any other, and yet is one that feels strangely familiar, immediate and quite credible. I can’t wait to see where we end up.”

See the synopsis below.

Taking a deep dive into the not-so-distant future where humankind is learning to adapt to its synthetic surroundings. This evolution moves humans beyond their natural state and into a metamorphosis, altering their biological makeup. While some embrace the limitless potential of trans-humanism, others attempt to police it. Either way, ‘Accelerated Evolution Syndrome’ is spreading fast. Saul Tenser is a beloved performance artist who has embraced Accelerated Evolution Syndrome, sprouting new and unexpected organs in his body. Along with his partner Caprice, Tenser has turned the removal of these organs into a spectacle for his loyal followers to marvel at in real time theatre. But with both the government and a strange subculture taking note, Tenser is forced to consider what would be his most shocking performance of all.

Check out the image below via hairstylist Kaiti Aravantinou, and other snaps from the set.

Update: Image removed at the request of the production.