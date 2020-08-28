Yes, that headline is correct. Orson Welles, who passed away 35 years ago this fall, has a newly completed film and it’s coming to fall festivals. Hopper/ Welles features never-before-seen footage resurrected by producer Filip Jan Rymsza and editor Bob Murawski during their dig into the archives to complete The Other Side of the Wind. Featuring a fireside chat between Dennis Hopper and the Citizen Kane director, the first clip has now arrived ahead of premieres at Venice and NYFF.

Also playing at both festivals is Pedro Almodóvar’s English-language debut, a 30-minute short film adapting Jean Cocteau’s one-act play The Human Voice and starring Tilda Swinton. The gorgeous first clip has landed for the film, which features an isolated Swinton in the kind of vivid garb only the Spanish director could dream up.

Check out the clips below, along with New York Film Festival‘s complete, recently unveiled Spotlight section lineup, which also includes the World Premiere of Sofia Coppola’s On the Rocks.

Hopper/Welles

Orson Welles, 2020, USA, 130m

In November 1970, two movie mavericks, one already a legend (Orson Welles) and the other on his way to mythic status (Dennis Hopper), met for an epochal conversation. It had been more than a decade since Welles had worked within the Hollywood system, and he had begun to strike out on his own as an independent, ruthlessly idiosyncratic artist; Hopper, on the other hand, had just had an unexpected major success with the studio-financed counterculture hit Easy Rider. At this decisive moment, the pair of auteurs shared their candid thoughts and feelings about cinema, art, and life, and Welles captured this unscripted talk on two cameras, in lush black and white, lit only by a fireplace and hurricane lamps. This entertaining and revealing footage, never before seen in full, has been resurrected by producer Filip Jan Rymsza and editor Bob Murawski, who helped bring Welles’s unfinished The Other Side of the Wind to meticulously restored life two years ago.

The Human Voice

Pedro Almodóvar, 2020, Spain, 30m

Tilda Swinton swallows up the screen as a woman traumatized by the end of a relationship in Pedro Almodóvar’s first English-language film. In 30 mesmerizing minutes, Swinton’s nameless character runs through a frightening gamut of emotions, from despair to fury to exhilaration, all while isolated in a luxurious apartment that’s also a stage set; her only companions are her ex-partner’s dog, Dash, and the betrayer’s unheard presence on the other end of her phone. Almodóvar used many of his frequent collaborators, including cinematographer José Luis Alcaine and composer Alberto Iglesias, for this impeccably designed yet combustible adaptation of Jean Cocteau’s 1930 play The Human Voice.

All In: The Fight for Democracy

Lisa Cortés and Liz Garbus, USA, 2020, 102m

All In: The Fight for Democracy is an invigorating and rigorous primer on the history of voter suppression in the United States, an insidious and still persistent reality in our nation. Academy Award–nominees Lisa Cortés (The Apollo) and Liz Garbus (What Happened, Miss Simone) take us from the early attempts at the political disenfranchisement of Black Americans via poll taxes and “literacy tests,” to the Voting Rights Act of 1965, to the 2013 Supreme Court ruling that weakened that landmark case and allowed for the return of rampant state discrimination. Anchored by candid interviews with the Democratic Party’s rising star Stacey Abrams, All In is clarifying and urgent, especially in an election year in which the very process of voting has come under threat from those determined to stay in power. An Amazon Studios release. This is a special community screening and a selection of tickets will be made available free of charge.

David Byrne’s American Utopia

Spike Lee, 2020, USA, 105 min

In late 2019, legendary musician and artist David Byrne contacted director Spike Lee to see if he would be interested in making a film of his acclaimed Broadway show, American Utopia. Lee came on board, and the result is an exhilarating record of a seismic theater event as well as a momentous work of cinema in its own right. Featuring thrilling performances of Talking Heads hits and Byrne numbers (“Once in a Lifetime,” “Burning Down the House,” “Glass, Concrete & Stone”) by a dazzling 11-person ensemble, American Utopia is both joyous and politically engaged, a reckoning of these dark times through music and togetherness, with a galvanizing rendition of Janelle Monáe’s “Hell You Talmbout” that’s destined to be one of the year’s most talked-about screen moments. With 11 camera operators, Lee and cinematographer Ellen Kuras (who shot Lee’s Bamboozled) capture the thrill of live performance with a concert film that functions as a poignant tribute to two essential New York artists who remain in the primes of their careers. An HBO release.

On the Rocks

Sofia Coppola, 2020, USA, 95m

Approaching 40 and plagued by writer’s block, New York author and married mother-of-two Laura (Rashida Jones) has become suspicious that her career-driven husband (Marlon Wayans) may be having an affair with a coworker. When her caddish, bon vivant father (Bill Murray) drops back into her life, he encourages her growing speculation, and the two embark on a mission to uncover the truth, which reignites Laura’s alternating adoration and resentment of the older man who taught her everything—for better and for worse. Oscar-winner Sofia Coppola returns with a lighthearted but poignantly personal comedy about aging, marriage, and the tenuous bond between parents and grown children, set in a finely observed Manhattan dream world. An Apple/A24 release.

The Monopoly of Violence

David Dufresne, 2020, France, 86m

In this stimulating, sometimes shocking, and altogether powerful documentary about police violence in contemporary France, filmmaker and journalist David Dufresne examines the ways in which a government justifies brutal acts against its own citizens. Taking its title from sociologist and political economist Max Weber, who wrote that the state establishes a “monopoly on violence” by claiming the legitimate use of force, Dufresne’s film mixes footage of attacks on protestors—largely of the gilet jaunes, or “yellow vest,” political movement—and interviews with intellectuals, police officers, and victims of police assault. The Monopoly of Violence is an essential and timely work, showing the dangers of police serving the state rather than the people, and identifying the growing tendency among Western democracies to enact totalitarian methods to keep the populace under their control.