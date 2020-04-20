Felicity Huffman made headlines for other reasons last year, but the actress was also part of a number of films and television projects, one of which made its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. Tammy’s Always Dying, which is the directorial debut of Amy Jo Johnson (aka Kimberly Hart the Pink Ranger on Mighty Morphin Power Rangers), follows Huffman’s character as a self-destructive mom who receives a cancer diagnosis while also trying to keep up a relationship with her daughter. Ahead of a digital release next week, the first trailer has now arrived.

Jared Mobarak said in our review, “Therein lies the meaning of the film’s title Tammy’s Always Dying. Because even when she’s not faking it, she’s still making her way towards whatever awaits. Director Amy Jo Johnson gets a wonderful performance from Huffman in the role, one that makes it difficult for us to truly sympathize with her plight beyond the unfairness of cancer itself. There’s conflict in her actions, but also a self-destructive nature that’s simply impossible to shake.”

See the trailer below.

Every month, when the welfare money runs out, 35 year-old Catherine has to talk her self-destructive mother off the same bridge..literally. This routine has gone on for so long that it’s the only thing Cathy feels she is good at. And it’s Tammy’s selfish way of keeping hold of her daughter. When Tammy is diagnosed with terminal cancer and the possibility of life without her becomes very real, so does Cathy’s repressed desire to leave her small town. Does she stay and trust the woman who has always let her down or does she find the courage to live her own life?

Tammy’s Always Dying opens digitally on May 1.