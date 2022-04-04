Premiering in a pre-pandemic world, Camilo Restrepo’s Los Conductos was a highlight at the 2020 Berlin Film Festival, where it won the Best First Feature Prize. Picked up by Grasshopper Film, they’ve thankfully had the patience to wait until a proper theatrical release and now the mesmerizing fever dream of a film will arrive this month, beginning on April 29 at Film at Lincoln Center. Ahead of the run, we’re pleased to exclusively debut the trailer and poster.

Set in Medellín, Colombia and freely inspired by a true story, the film follows Pinky (Luis Felipe Lozano), an ex-cult member who is on the run. Having just freed himself from the grip of a religious sect by assassinating its leader, Pinky finds a place to squat and a job in a counterfeit t-shirt factory. Misled by his own faith, he begins to question everything. But as he tries to put the pieces of his broken life back together, violent memories return to haunt him, and they demand revenge.

Carlos Aguilar said in his Berlinale review, “Succinctly potent like a concentrated shot of a mood-altering substance, Camilo Restrepo’s Los Conductos renders a Colombian portrait of a damaged soul reclaiming his humanity amidst widespread bleakness. In a swift 70 minutes, the lugubriously solemn film punctures one’s psyche as it interrogates a society’s moral corrosion that has normalized violence as the lone avenue to salvation for the marginalized.”

See the exclusive trailer and poster below.

Los Conductos opens on April 29 at Film at Lincoln Center and will expand.