After delivering one of the best stand-ups of the last few years with John Early: Now More Than Ever, the comedian is now back on the big screen, this time leading his own project. Theda Hammel’s Stress Positions, which premiered at Sundance Film Festival and closes New Directors/New Films next month, will now get a U.S. release from NEON on April 19 and the first trailer has arrived.

Lena Wilson said in her Sundance review, “Between The Sweet East and, to some extent, American Fiction, cinephiles seem to be increasing their appetite for politically incorrect commentary. Even if you are not one such moviegoer, Stress Positions, the feature debut from Theda Hammel, does not fucking care. That’s an asset before it’s a problem, but its aimless narrative and discordant visual styles undercut this film’s sharpness.”

See the trailer below for the film also starring Qaher Harhash and Theda Hammel.

Stress Positions opens on April 19.