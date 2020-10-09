An official selection at International Film Festival Rotterdam, Sundance Film Festival, Thessaloniki International Film Festival, and more, Dutch director Sacha Polak’s Dirty God is a powerful character study led by first-time actor Vicky Knight. A real-life burn victim, the drama follows her character’s journey as a British woman who tries to rebuild her life after being scarred from an acid attack. Courtesy of Dark Star Pictures, we’re pleased to premiere the U.S. trailer which features stunning cinematography from Ruben Impens (Raw, The Broken Circle Breakdown).

Dirty God will open with a virtual release through Laemmle Theaters in LA, Gateway Film Center (Virtual) in Columbus, and more theaters to be announced on November 13, 2020. The film will also be made available on digital platforms on December 15, 2020.

Jared Mobarak said in our Sundance review, “Knight is a first-time actor and yet she embodies this role with an authenticity that goes beyond mere performance. She too is a burn victim with facial and body scars. She knows exactly what it’s like to cope with circumstances both in and out of her control. The quiet rage seething within when an idiot co-worker makes a jab is palpable because she’s surely had to deal with similar mean-spirited ignorance herself. But there’s also Jade’s selfish drive to brush it off when desperate to fulfill her wish for another skin graft. No matter how good it might feel to punch that dude in the face, this is a job where she isn’t forced to be as self-conscious as others might. Sometimes anger can become our best motivation.”

