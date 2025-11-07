Shot across a whopping 17 years, Marie Losier’s documentary Peaches Goes Bananas captures the life and career of Canadian electroclash musician and trailblazing queer icon Peaches. Ahead of a theatrical release beginning at NYC’s Anthology Film Archives on December 3 with the director in person, we’re pleased to debut the exclusive new trailer, courtesy of Film Movement.

Here’s the synopsis: “Across 17 years, award-winning documentarian Marie Losier (Cassandro, the Exotico!) has captured the dynamic and provocative essence of Merrill Nisker aka Peaches, the trailblazing feminist queer icon. This intimate portrait — an Official Selection at the Venice Film Festival, where it was nominated for a Queer Lion — offers a deep dive into the life of an inspiring, taboo-shattering artist. Discover Peaches’ electrifying concerts, her close bond with her sister and how her boundless energy, fearless exploration on and off stage has transformed every phase of her life into a captivating work of art.”

See the exclusive trailer and poster below.