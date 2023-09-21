The list of directors who put their trust in Robby Müller could constitute a nice history of post-war cinema. (Some highlights: Wim Wenders, Peter Bogdanovich, Alex Cox, Joan Micklin Silver, Barbet Schroeder, William Friedkin, Jim Jarmusch, Sara Driver, Lars von Trier, Raúl Ruiz, and Andrzej Wajda.) A retrospective of films on which he served as DP reflects accordingly––so’s the case with Metrograph’s “Robby Müller: Remain in Light,” which starts on Friday, September 29, and for which we’re glad to debut the trailer.

Contained therein are bits and pieces of what Metrograph attendees can anticipate. The series will offer a chance to see (among others) 24 Hour Party People, Alice in the Cities, The American Friend, Barfly, Breaking the Waves, Dead Man, Down by Law, Ghost Dog: Way of the Samurai, Kings of the Road, Korczak, Living the Light – Robby Müller, Mystery Train, Repo Man, Saint Jack, To Live and Die in L.A., When Pigs Fly, The Wrong Move, and Paris, Texas. The opening night will be anchored by “a panel on Müller’s continued influence on filmmaking, organized in collaboration with ASC (The American Society of Cinematographers).”

Watch the preview and find more on said panel below:

Panelists

Claire Pijman is a Dutch cinematographer and director and former collaborator of Müller. Her feature documentary Living the Light – Robby Müller premiered at the Venice Film Festival in 2018 and received the Netherlands Film Festival Golden Calf for Best Long Documentary in 2019. Frederick Elmes, ASC is an American cinematographer, known for his association with the independent film movement. He is a long-time collaborator of directors David Lynch, Ang Lee, Charlie Kaufman, Jim Jarmusch, and Todd Solondz. He has won the Independent Spirit Award for Best Cinematography twice, for Wild at Heart (1990) and Night on Earth (1991), and a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited Series for The Night Of. Frankie DeMarco, ASC, is an American cinematographer known for his work with John Cameron Mitchell (How to Talk to Girls at Parties, Rabbit Hole), J.C. Chandor (All Is Lost, Margin Call). His television credits include the pilots for Shelter, The Jury, Secrets and Lies and Happyish as well as episodes of Mad Men, Sneaky Pete and Madoff. For his work on Habit, Hedwig and the Angry Inch and All Is Lost, he was nominated for Independent Spirit Awards in 1998, 2000 and 2013, respectively. Ashley Connor is an American cinematographer who was nominated for a 2019 Independent Spirit Award for Josephine Decker’s Madeline’s Madeline. She has worked on a genre-spanning list of features including Desiree Akhavan’s The Miseducation of Cameron Post (Sundance Grand Jury Prize 2018), Daniel Scheinert’s The Death of Dick Long (Sundance 2019), Harry Wootliff’s True Things (Venice 2021), and Lena Dunham’s Sharp Stick (Sundance 2022). She shot Nida Manzoor’s wire-fu/comedy Polite Society, which was produced by Focus Features and most recently wrapped production on Zia Anger’s My First Film for Mubi. Moderated by Metrograph’s Associate Programmer DeWitt Davis. DeWitt has been working with film and cinema presentations for over 15 years. He is a Shorts Programmer at DOCNYC, and has worked for multiple North American film festivals. He also worked in film restoration and taught classes in motion picture film for Kodak.

Learn more here.