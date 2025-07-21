Following her acclaimed features I’ll Show You Mine, Lucky Them, Eden, and Sadie, filmmaker Megan Griffiths returned this year with the Eliza Flug-scripted Year of the Fox. Led by Sarah Jeffery, Jane Adams, Jake Weber, Lexi Simonsen, and Balthazar Getty, the drama follows a teenager navigating privilege and predation in 1990s Aspen’s elite party scene amidst her adoptive parents’ bitter divorce. Tying directly to our current moment, the film is drawn from Flug’s own upbringing in Aspen wherein she crossed paths with the likes of Jeffrey Epstein, who served as the inspiration for the character Balthazar Getty plays.

As Year of the Fox plays in the writer-director’s hometown of Seattle, along with Portland, it’ll open in Los Angeles at Laemmle NoHo on August 1 from Monument Releasing, followed by a nationwide digital release on August 19. Ahead of the roll-out, we’re pleased to exclusively debut the trailer and poster, the latter beautifully illustrated by Bernice Ho.

Here’s the synopsis: “In the rarefied air of 1990s Aspen, teenage Ivy (Sarah Jeffery, The Six Triple Eight) is grappling with her emerging sexuality amid the emotional fallout of her parents’ divorce. When her father invites her into the elite party scene, Ivy catches the attention of a wealthy predatory figure, and she and her friends begin to play with rules they haven’t written and don’t fully understand. As illusions crumble and role models disappoint, Ivy must determine whether to follow the paths of her peers and the women before her or forge her way on her own terms.”

“Year of the Fox takes place in 1997 and the young women at the center of our film are living by the norms of that era,” said the director. “Their experiences and reactions are shaped by what they have seen accepted and celebrated by those around them. It takes an outsider to observe these things clearly, and it can take distance, time, and pain to come to terms with their impact. This story explores the power and the danger of coming into your sexuality as a woman in our society, the risks of allowing powerful men to dictate who you should be, and the freedom that can come with seeking that answer within yourself.”

See the trailer and poster below.