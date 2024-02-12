While most audiences are likely familiar with the television work of Simon Baker from The Mentalist, the Australian actor recently went back to his roots for one of his most acclaimed performances yet. Ivan Sen’s Outback noir Limbo, which premiered at the 2023 Berlin International Film Festival, and also stopped by Karlovy Vary, TIFF, and more, follows the actor as a jaded detective who heads to a remote Australian town to investigate the cold case murder of a local indigenous girl 20 years earlier. Now set for a theatrical release from Music Box Films and Brainstorm Media beginning on March 22 at Film Forum in New York City and in Los Angeles, we’re pleased to exclusively debut the new trailer.

Here’s the synopsis: “Set within the amazing underground mining town of Limbo in South Australia. Outback detective Travis Hurley (Simon Baker) is handed a murder cold case file from 20 years ago, to revisit and review. Travis arrives in the remote town and quietly moves around talking to the family of 1990’s young Indigenous murder victim Charlotte Hayes, as well as the key witnesses and also the chief suspect. Travis begins to feel the cumulative impact of his interviews, which reveal the pain of an Aboriginal family, who have suffered ongoing neglect and racism at the hands of the justice system in this powerful and moving story.”

See the exclusive trailer and poster below.

Limbo opens March 22 at Film Forum in New York City and in Los Angeles, and will expand.