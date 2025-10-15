In a career of incredible performances working with the likes of Bi Gan, Ang Lee, Edward Yang, Jia Zhangke, Tsui Hark, King Hu, Ringo Lam, Johnnie To, Ann Hui, and more, Sylvia Chang has delivered one of her most acclaimed with the Taiwanese drama Daughter’s Daughter. Co-produced by Chang and Hou Hsiao-hsien, Huang Xi’s second feature premiered at TIFF last year and received five nominations in the 61st Golden Horse Awards, with the director-writer winning for Best Original Screenplay. Ahead of a theatrical release from Dekanalog beginning at NYC’s Metrograph on November 21, we’re pleased to exclusively debut the first U.S. trailer and poster.

Here’s the synopsis: “Sylvia Chang has one of the finest roles in her formidable career in Xi’s Golden Horse Award–winning intergenerational drama, co-produced by Chang and Hou Hsiao-hsien. Chang’s Jin Aixia is the middle-aged mother of two adult daughters—one, Fan Zuer (Eugenie Liu), raised by her in Taipei, the other, Emma (Karena Lam), given up for adoption and raised in New York—who, after Fan’s tragic death, finds herself the legal guardian of the embryo that her daughter, in the midst of planning for a pregnancy via in vitro fertilization, had left behind. Tender but never maudlin, with a taste (and talent) for structural experiment, Xi’s second feature confirms the writer-director as one of the most impressive up-and-coming talents in Taiwanese cinema.”

See the exclusive trailer and poster below.