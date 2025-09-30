Two Years at Sea is far from the most likely film to get a sequel, yet Ben Rivers––who’s just premiered a new-new project––returned to the Scottish musician Jake Williams (also of the 2007 short This Is My Land) for Bogancloch, which employs a likewise noisy aesthetic. With Cinema Guild opening Rivers’ latest at New York’s Anthology this Friday, we’re pleased to debut its trailer.

As Leonardo Goi said out of last year’s Locarno, “With its capacity to wring bliss and beauty out of the most mundane routines, the film approximates something close to what Herzog once called ‘ecstatic truth’––that mysterious, elusive type of truth that can only be reached through imagination. By the time Bogancloch wraps with an entrancing drone shot, the camera levitating skyward and dwarfing Jake and his house into infinitesimal dots, this tiny corner of the Highlands has become an immense expanse, this shaggy-haired loner a king of infinite space.”

Here’s an official synopsis: “Bogancloch is where Jake Williams lives, nestled in a vast highland forest of Scotland. The film portrays his life throughout the seasons, with other people occasionally crossing into his otherwise solitary life. At the heart a song, an argument between life and death, each stating their case to rule over the world. The film is without exposition, it aims at something less recognizable, a different existence of reality observed in discrete moments. A sequel to Two Years at Sea (2011), charting a subtly changing life in a radically changing world.”

Find preview and poster below: