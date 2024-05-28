With Cannes now wrapped up, the next film festival on our radar is Tribeca, which runs its 23rd edition from June 5 to 16. One film we’re looking forward to is Don’t You Let Me Go (Agárrame fuerte), the most recent feature film by the celebrated Uruguayan directorial duo of Ana Guevara and Leticia Jorge (So Much Water), which will have its world premiere in the International Narrative Competition.

Featuring a predominantly female cast and crew, Don’t You Let Me Go follows Adela, 39, who is confronted with the sudden loss of her best friend, Elena. Standing amidst the mourners at Elena’s funeral, Adela feels disconnected from the solemn rituals, sensing the absurdity of bidding farewell to someone so dear. Consumed by shock and the looming void in her future, Adela becomes an unexpected time-traveler.

Transported to a decade earlier, Adela reunites with a vibrant Elena at a beach house, joined by their friend Luci and her baby boy Paco. Amidst the backdrop of laughter, music, and shared memories, the trio embarks on a weekend filled with joy and nostalgia. But as the inevitable goodbye approaches, Adela clings to the fleeting moments and the newfound sense of companionship.

When baby Paco stumbles upon a gateway to prolong their time together, Adela, Elena, and Luci are drawn into an extraordinary journey of escape and indulgence. In this timeless interlude, Adela discovers solace and a renewed connection to her cherished friend.

“Through nuanced performances and evocative storytelling, Don’t You Let Me Go invites audiences into a world where bonds of friendship transcend time and space. As Adela, Elena, and Luci navigate the complexities of grief and remembrance, their journey becomes a poignant reminder of the enduring power of love, resilience, and the profound connections that shape our lives,” notes the synopsis.

Led by Chiara Hourcade, Victoria Jorge, and Eva Dans, we’re pleased to exclusively premiere the trailer and poster. One can also get tickets for the Tribeca premiere, taking place June 8, here.