A world premiere at the esteemed True/False Film Festival this year, while making award-winning stops at Hot Docs, the Margaret Mead Film Festival, and more, Sasha Wortzel’s River of Grass is an ode to Florida’s Everglades. The documentary explores the region’s history and traces its cultural and environmental impact, drawing on the works and legacy of Marjory Stoneman Douglas, and the continuous efforts of Indigenous activists fighting to protect their ancestral lands. Ahead of a theatrical release beginning in Miami on October 17, followed by NYC on October 24, and more, we’re pleased to exclusively premiere the new trailer.

Here’s the synopsis: “RIVER OF GRASS is a present-day reimagining of Marjory Stoneman Douglas’ groundbreaking 1947 book, The Everglades: River of Grass, which forever changed the public’s perception of Florida’s wetlands from ‘worthless swamp’ to an essential ecological treasure. In the wake of a hurricane, Douglas visits Wortzel in a dream, catalyzing a prismatic journey across the Everglades with Miccosukee educator and activist Betty Osceola. Interweaving Douglas’ writing, personal narration, stunning present-day verité, and rare archival footage, the film reveals how this country’s origin story haunts and inextricably shapes contemporary American life, while asking how we might weather coming storms better together.”

See the trailer and poster below and learn more here.