The birthplace of such recent gems as Hannah Ha Ha, Retrograde, The Civil Dead, Yelling Fire In An Empty Theater, and Waiting for the Light to Change, the Slamdance Film Festival returns for its 29th edition, kicking off January 20 in Utah and January 23 online. One title that especially caught our eye is Love and Work, the latest from Pete Ohs, who last directed the SXSW hit Jethica. Starring Stephanie Hunt, Will Madden, Frank Mosley, Alexi Pappas, and John S. Davies, we’re pleased to exclusively premiere the film’s first teaser ahead of a Slamdance debut on January 20.

Here’s a synopsis:

Diane arrives at the shoe factory looking for a job. She meets the boss, nails the interview and gets hired on the spot, immediately joining a small team of co-workers led by a helpful Texan named Fox. She’s great at her job but before her first day of work ends, the factory gets shut down, the boss is in big trouble and all the employees are suddenly unemployed. Because in this world, manufacturing is prohibited and it’s illegal to employ or be employed. That means no jobs. Unfortunately, Diane and Fox love to work. Together, Diane and Fox seek employment and in the process, fall in love. But balancing love and work is easier said than done.

“I can’t wait to premiere Love and Work at Slamdance, which is known for programming and championing some of the best weird and cool indie films, and I’m proud to be included in that for their 2024 edition,” said Ohs. “Our film is both a dystopian and utopian comedy, using this current confused period of modern history––where everything is streamlined, run through an algorithm, and absorbed by corporate machines––and turning it into my version of an episode of The Twilight Zone. Together with co-writers Stephanie Hunt and Will Madden, we made a film about an imaginary past as a way to figure out where we went wrong in the present––and we like to think we found the answer.”

Watch the exclusive teaser below.

Love and Work premieres on January 20 at Slamdance Film Festival. Learn more here.