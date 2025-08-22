With exposure to Brazilian cinema being so pitiful, I thought it would be past due to host both an episode and screening that put a bit of spotlight on their rich cinematic history. One of my favorite films I’ve seen in recent years is Carlos Reichenbach’s Movie Dementia, which is both the cinema-induced madness its title suggests and a gritty view of national disaffection circa the 1980s––think Godard’s Pierrot Le Fou peppered with more gritty realism and a greater dose fantasy. I’ll be showing it at the Brooklyn Center for Theater Research on Wednesday, August 27th, for which tickets are now on-sale.

There is quite literally nobody I’d rather discuss that film, Reichenbach’s corpus, and Brazilian cinema than Filipe Furtado, whose work as a critic has been a north star for myself and countless cinephiles. I was glad to have this discussion with Filipe, who called in from São Paulo. I hope you enjoy it and can make the screening on the 27th.

Subscribe here and listen below.