Premiering on the opening day of Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, Carey Williams’ Emergency uses the set-up of a college party movie to explore darker truths about racial privilege in a strong balance of comedy and thrills. Scripted by K.D. Davila (recently Oscar-nominated for the short Please Hold) and led by RJ Cyler, Donald Elise Watkins, Sebastian Chacon, and Sabrina Carpenter, the first trailer has now arrived ahead of a release later this month in theaters and on VOD.

Jake Kring-Schreifels said in his Sundance review, “Emergency starts out like a typical college-aged comedy. As the school year ends, two protagonists—Kunle (Donald Watkins) and Sean (RJ Cyler), best friends with divergent personalities and points of view—prepare for an epic night out, aiming to become the first Black students to complete their university’s legendary seven-leg frat party tour. It’s easy to envision this alcohol-induced adventure turning into a checklist of romantic hookups, drunken confessions, and drugged-up shenanigans. But those cliches are all just decoration in this “night gone wrong” drama, which has much more on its mind than coming-of-age hijinks. “

See the trailer below.

Emergency arrives in theaters on May 20 and on Amazon Prime on May 27.