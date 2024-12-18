It’s not often that the composer of a movie is our key reason to see a film, but such is the case for a new A24 dark comedy featuring a score by none other than John Carpenter. Death of a Unicorn marks the directorial debut of Alex Scharfman, who has produced Resurrection, Blow the House Down, Selah and the Spades, The Heart Machine, and more. Ahead of a spring release, the first trailer has now arrived.

Led by Jenna Ortega and Paul Rudd, the Ari Aster-produced film follows a father (Rudd) and daughter (Ortega) who accidentally hit and killed a unicorn en route to a weekend retreat, where his billionaire boss (Richard E. Grant) seeks to exploit the creature’s miraculous curative properties. While a festival premiere hasn’t been announced yet, we wouldn’t be surprised to see this one show up at SXSW.

See the trailer and poster below.