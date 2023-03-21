There may be no director getting more use out of the one-for-them, one-for-me method of filmmaking than David Lowery. Following up The Green Knight, he returned to the Disney remake realm with Peter Pan & Wendy, set to arrive next month, and now he’s announced his next project, which returns him to the realm of A24-backed ambitious indie filmmaking.

Deadline reports he’ll next direct Mother Mary starring Anne Hathaway and Michaela Coel. Described as an “epic pop melodrama,” the film will follow “a fictional musician (Hathaway) and her relationship with an iconic fashion designer (Coel).” Jack Antonoff and Charli XCX are set to write and produce original music for the feature, with a score by Lowery’s frequent collaborator Daniel Hart.

With production set to kick off in Germany, hopefully we could see a premiere by next year. The film marks a string of interesting projects for Hathaway, coming off Armageddon Time and Eileen and recently being attached to David Robert Mitchell’s next feature. Coel, coming off the success of I May Destroy You, recently starred in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. As we await more details on Lowery’s next project, check out the trailer for latest film below.