After spending much of the last decade directing television, Timecrimes director Nacho Vigalando returned to the festival circuit last year with his first feature since 2016’s Colossal. Daniela Forever, which premiered at TIFF, stars Henry Golding, Beatrice Grannò, Aura Garrido, Rubén Ochandiano, and Nathalie Poza in a sci-fi tale about love and loss. It’s now set for a July 11 theatrical release, and the first trailer has landed from Well Go USA.

Here’s the synopsis: “Grieving the loss of his girlfriend Daniela, Nicolás is consumed by sorrow. He sees a glimmer of hope when he’s offered a chance to participate in a groundbreaking sleep therapy that simulates reality. But as dream and memory blur, he must confront what healing really means—and whether he’s ready to let go. From visionary filmmaker Nacho Vigalondo (Colossal), Daniela Forever is a sci-fi journey through love, loss, and illusion.”

Jared Mobarak said in his review, “This isn’t a love story. It’s a nightmare. Not for Nicolás, but for Daniela. Well, not for her either––she’ll never remember what it is he’s doing to change who she was to fit that which he wants right now. Then I suppose it’s really a nightmare for us. Because he’s an easy character to hate. And you will hate him. When she gets confused, he tells her to forget the conversation. When she inexplicably starts to exist away from his field of vision, he demands to know where she was instead. He keeps telling himself that this dream world is capable of replacing reality, but we know its sole purpose is to keep his Daniela frozen in time. He’s killing her himself with every selfish command.”

See the trailer and poster below.