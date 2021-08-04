When this decade began little did we know a Brendan Fraser renaissance was around the corner, but it looks like dreams do come true. Recently impressing with a late Orson Welles-esque demeanor in Steven Soderbergh’s crime drama No Sudden Move, the star shot a major leading role with Darren Aronofsky’s forthcoming The Whale, and has now booked two more notable projects.

Deadline reports Fraser has joined the cast of Martin Scorsese’s highly anticipated Killers of the Flower Moon, which is shooting now in Oklahoma. Fraser will play WS Hamilton, lawyer to Robert De Niro’s character William Hale. In the Eric Roth- and Scorsese-scripted adaptation of David Grann’s best-selling novel, Lily Gladstone play Mollie Burkhart, an Osage woman married to Ernest Burkhart (Leonardo DiCaprio), who is the nephew of a powerful local rancher (De Niro).

DiCaprio, Gladstone, De Niro, and Fraser star alongside Jesse Plemons, Lily Gladstone, Tantoo Cardinal, Cara Jade Myers, JaNae Collins, Jillian Dion, William Belleau, Louis Cancelmi, Tatanka Means, Michael Abbott Jr., Pat Healy, Scott Shepherd and Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriters Jason Isbell, and Sturgill Simpson.

Fraser has also booked a role in Brothers, the new film from Palm Springs director Max Barbakow. Also starring Peter Dinklage, Josh Brolin, and Glenn Close, the script by Macon Blair and Etan Cohen is being kept under wraps, but hopefully we’ll get details soon as production is underway.

In the meantime, see some behind-the-scenes from Flower Moon below.

Rodrigo Prieto’s post from the Killers of the Flower Moon set 👀 pic.twitter.com/m17kO92eWr — Nick Newman (@Nick_Newman) May 27, 2021