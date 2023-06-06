Following their break-out hit Shiva Baby, Emma Seligman and Rachel Sennott quickly amassed the resources for their follow-up, Bottoms. Also starring Ayo Edebiri, Ruby Cruz, Havana Rose Liu, Kaia Gerber, Nicholas Galitzine, and Marshawn Lynch, the Elizabeth Banks-produced comedy follows a pair of high school seniors who set up a fight club in order to hook up with cheerleaders. After a successful SXSW premiere a few months back, it’ll now get a theatrical release at the end of the summer and the first red band trailer has arrived.

Jake Kring-Schreifels said in his review, “After collaborating on their claustrophobic chamber drama Shiva Baby, Seligman has re-teamed and co-written a joke-heavy screenplay (boasting an impressive hit rate) with Sennott, expanding her canvas into classrooms, gymnasiums, and football fields that blends satire and melodrama into functional accord. The result is a riotous affair, a lacerating and hyper-violent insult fest that pulls from Wet Hot American SummerBut I’m a Cheerleader, and Not Another Teen Movie and still manages to carve its own surrealist place in the genre’s rich pantheon.”

See the trailer and poster below.

Bottoms opens on August 25.

No more articles