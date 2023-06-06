Following their break-out hit Shiva Baby, Emma Seligman and Rachel Sennott quickly amassed the resources for their follow-up, Bottoms. Also starring Ayo Edebiri, Ruby Cruz, Havana Rose Liu, Kaia Gerber, Nicholas Galitzine, and Marshawn Lynch, the Elizabeth Banks-produced comedy follows a pair of high school seniors who set up a fight club in order to hook up with cheerleaders. After a successful SXSW premiere a few months back, it’ll now get a theatrical release at the end of the summer and the first red band trailer has arrived.

Jake Kring-Schreifels said in his review, “After collaborating on their claustrophobic chamber drama Shiva Baby, Seligman has re-teamed and co-written a joke-heavy screenplay (boasting an impressive hit rate) with Sennott, expanding her canvas into classrooms, gymnasiums, and football fields that blends satire and melodrama into functional accord. The result is a riotous affair, a lacerating and hyper-violent insult fest that pulls from Wet Hot American Summer, But I’m a Cheerleader, and Not Another Teen Movie and still manages to carve its own surrealist place in the genre’s rich pantheon.”

See the trailer and poster below.

Bottoms opens on August 25.